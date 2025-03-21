New Final Bond Terms for the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2024

Danish Ship Finance issues new fixed rate non-callable bullet bond (SCB) with maturity date 25 March 2031.

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under the Danish Ship Finance A/S base prospectus dated 9 July 2024, as supplemented by supplement no. 1 dated 26 August 2024, and further supplemented by supplement no. 2 dated 27 February 2025, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms are stated below.

The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2024, including the supplements there to and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/.

ISIN Capital Centre Currency Opening date Maturity DK0004134020 Capital Centre A EUR 25 March 2025 25 March 2031

Questions may be addressed to:

Head of Funding and Investor Relations

Simon Hajaj Ruby Harmat

Tel: +45 33 74 10 48

Email: IR@skibskredit.dk





Attachment