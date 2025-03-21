New Final Bond Terms for the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2024

Danish Ship Finance issues new fixed rate non-callable bullet bond (SCB) with maturity date 25 March 2031.
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under the Danish Ship Finance A/S base prospectus dated 9 July 2024, as supplemented by supplement no. 1 dated 26 August 2024, and further supplemented by supplement no. 2 dated 27 February 2025, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms are stated below.
The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2024, including the supplements there to and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/.
|ISIN
|Capital Centre
|Currency
|Opening date
|Maturity
|DK0004134020
|Capital Centre A
|EUR
|25 March 2025
|25 March 2031
Questions may be addressed to:
Head of Funding and Investor Relations
Simon Hajaj Ruby Harmat
Tel: +45 33 74 10 48
Email: IR@skibskredit.dk
Attachment