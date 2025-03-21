Blood Collection Devices Market Size to Reach US$ 14.02 Billion by 2030, Driven by Technological Innovations and Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostics by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Blood Collection Devices Market Size and Forecast (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report”, The blood collection devices market is expected to reach US$ 14.02 billion by 2030 from US$ 8.71 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period





To explore the valuable insights in the Blood Collection Devices Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001279/





As per a new, comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Blood Collection Devices Market market is experiencing significant growth owing to increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer. The National Cancer Institute, nearly 10 million people worldwide lost their lives to cancer in 2020, with 19.3 million new cases reported. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), there may be approximately 28.9 million new cases of cancer worldwide by 2040. Liquid biopsies, the most popular type of blood test for cancer, are used to screen and diagnose cancers, including ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Blood collection tubes support the organization's early cancer detection strategy, facilitating prompt treatment and raising the survival rates of patients.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The Blood Collection Devices market study focuses on an array of products that are expected to drive their

growth.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Becton Dickinson and Co, Terumo Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, SARSTEDT AG & Co KG, Nipro Corp, Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, FL Medical SRL, IntervacTechnology OU are among the major companies operating in the blood collection devices market.

Trending Topics: Point-of-Care Blood Collection Market, Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market, Blood Collection Tubes Market, Venous Blood Collection Devices Market, Blood Sampling Devices Market.





Global Headlines on Blood Collection Devices Market

Grifols, a Spanish multinational specializing in blood-plasma-based medicines acquired Biotest AG, a German-based provider of plasma protein therapies and biotherapeutic drugs.

Stryker, a leading medical device company, announced its acquisition of Inari Medical for $4.9 billion in an all-cash deal. Inari Medical specializes in devices that treat venous diseases, such as venous thromboembolism.

For Detailed Blood Collection Devices Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/blood-collection-devices-market

Blood Collection Devices Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The blood collection devices market is expected to reach US$ 14.02 billion by 2030 from US$ 8.71 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Blood sampling is an essential part of many disease diagnoses. It is the first step in diagnosing any illness in the body and aids in learning about the excess or deficiency of different elements in the body. Hospitals and medical facilities can choose from various blood collection systems. The blood collection devices market is growing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring frequent testing, advancements in safer and more efficient collection technologies, and expanding healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies. Additionally, an aging population needing regular health monitoring and supportive government initiatives promoting routine check-ups further drive demand.



2. Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostics Tests: Due to less pain and wounding than traditional venipuncture, minimally invasive sampling techniques such as capillary blood sampling are frequently utilized for point-of-care testing in clinical settings, including the ICU and home healthcare settings. Patients prefer minimally or noninvasive tests when seeking a diagnosis. In recent times, the interest in noninvasive blood collection procedures has increased due to technological advancements that have improved processing times and feasibility. A blood test lowers the cost and duration of problem diagnosis while being a noninvasive, painless procedure. It is a straightforward substitute for surgical biopsies that allows medical professionals to know more about tumors from a straightforward blood sample. Thus, the increasing demand for noninvasive or minimally invasive diagnostic tests is driving the growth of the blood collection devices market.



3. Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products: In the case of difficult venous access (DVA) patients, the traditional blood collection device is frequently unable to collect adequate samples, resulting in multiple attempts to collect blood. Repeated attempts may result in anemia and the transmission of blood-borne pathogens to nurses. To avoid such scenarios, market players are introducing novel hematology tube designs that facilitate capillary blood collection while lowering the risks of blood collection and treatment errors in DVA patients. The new technology provides a painless, needle-free, and user-friendly method for collecting blood samples. The system enables minimally invasive collection of blood samples. Hematology tubes, which are placed on a patient's upper arm, improve capillary blood flow beneath the skin using micro-incision and patented skin vasodilation technology. In May 2022, Vitestro, a Dutch medical robotics company unveiled an advanced autonomous blood drawing device at the Netherlands Society for Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine's (NVKC) annual meeting in Rotterdam. Vitestro's device combines Al-based, ultrasound-guided 3D reconstruction with robotic needle insertion for precise and secure blood collection.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the blood collection devices market during the forecast period.





Stay Updated on The Latest Blood Collection Devices Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001279/





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the blood collection devices market is segmented into blood collection tubes, blood collection needles/holders, and blood collection sets. The blood collection tubes segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

By application, the Blood Collection Devices Market is categorized into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, and vertebroplasty. The kyphoplasty segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

According to end user, the blood collection devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The blood collection devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Blood Collection Devices Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001279/





Conclusion

The blood collection devices market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostics and technological advancements. Innovations such as capillary blood sampling and AI-based autonomous blood drawing devices enhance patient comfort, reduce complications, and improve efficiency. These developments cater to patients with DVA while minimizing risks for healthcare providers, making blood collection safer, faster, and more accessible in various clinical settings.





Related Reports-





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Défense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/blood-collection-devices-market

