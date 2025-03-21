Super League Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Date, March 28, 2025

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in redefining the gaming industry as a media channel, announced today that the Company will post its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Friday, March 28, 2025. A webinar will be held the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time to provide a corporate update, discuss the results and can be accessed using the below dial-in numbers or registration link.





Super League Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Webinar Date: Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914 Webinar: Register Here



A replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar and can be accessed here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.superleague.com/.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world’s largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront - always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us