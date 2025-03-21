Global Environmental Testing Markets 2025-2030: Cumulative Revenues to Reach $9.32 Billion by 2030, Led by SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group, and TUV

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluent, Soil & Sediments, Water, Air), Technology, Tested Material (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Inorganic Compounds, Residues, Solids), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The environmental testing market is estimated at USD 7.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6 % from 2025 to 2030. Increasing industrialization, urbanization, and waste production have led to rising levels of pollution in air, water, and land, resulting in environmental degradation. This creates a high need of testing services to mitigate the risk of contamination.







With the growth of industries, the emission of toxic pollutants into the environment like chemical waste, particulate matter, greenhouse gases, and heavy metals has become more common. Further urbanization also results in increased traffic emissions, construction-related pollutants, and greater waste generation, which further pollute the environment. Also, the lack of proper waste disposal, especially in landfills and water bodies, leads to the pollution of groundwater, rivers, lakes, and oceans.



The rapid testing segment dominated the technology segment of the environmental testing market



The rapid testing technology segment dominated the environmental testing market as it can meet the growing demand for faster, more accurate, and cost-effective testing solutions. This growth is attributed to its capability to provide fast, precise, and economical solutions for real-time monitoring of environmental parameters. For instance, handheld water testing kits have proved extremely useful in disaster relief operations, such as in Hurricane Katrina and the Haitian earthquake, when handheld water testing kits enabled quick identification of harmful pathogens in water. In urban areas such as California, IoT-enabled air quality sensors are giving real-time information about pollution levels, enabling authorities to take immediate measures to enhance air quality.



The wastewater/effluent segment dominated the sample segment of the environmental testing market



The wastewater/effluent segment is projected to dominate the environmental testing market, as the population worldwide has increased awareness about water quality, pollution control, and regulatory issues. The production of wastewater and effluent has risen, making it one of the largest areas for monitoring and testing due to an increase in industrialization in various economies. This aspect is specifically fueled by the necessity to track the quality of treated and untreated wastewater that is discharged into water bodies so that it meets strict regulations on pollutants like heavy metals, chemical toxins, microorganisms, and nutrients like phosphates and nitrogen.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness a significant CAGR in the environmental testing market



Both rapid population growth, and rapid urbanization, would result in Asia Pacific (APAC) recording the most significant growth rates in the market for environmental testing. The region comprises booming economies like China, India, and Southeast Asia, where industrial development and urbanization are on the rise. This wave of industrialization creates immense pollution in air, water, and land, demanding more frequent testing of the environment to monitor and control the impurities. This creates a strong demand for environmental testing services and equipment to assess contamination levels and ensure adherence to environmental standards. Moreover, the region is also plagued by some serious issues like air pollution, water shortages, and waste disposal problems, and this increases demand for efficient test solutions to save public health as well as the environment.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing industrialization, urbanization, and deforestation), restraints (high capital investment for accurate and sensitive analytical testing), opportunities (increase in industrial activities in emerging economies), and challenges (lack of basic supporting infrastructure) influencing the growth of the environmental testing market.

New product launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the environmental testing market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes environmental testing across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the environmental testing market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, brand/product comparison, and product food prints of leading players such as SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group PLC (UK), TUV SUD (Germany) and other players in the environmental testing market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Need for Cost-Saving and Time-Effective Customized Testing Services Active Participation of Government and Regulatory Bodies to Monitor Environmental Conditions Privatization of Environmental Testing Services Rising Awareness About Environmental Pollution Growing Need for Efficient Natural Resource Management (NRM)

Restraints High Capital Investment for Accurate and Sensitive Analytical Testing

Opportunities Increase in Industrial Activities in Emerging Markets Introduction of Innovative Technologies Development of Environmental-Friendly Industries Integration of Technologies Through Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Challenges Lack of Basic Supporting Infrastructure Shortage of Skilled Manpower



Case Study Analysis

Analysis of Federal Project Site in McClellan, California Was Conducted by Employing Montrose

Soil Analysis by MVA Scientific Consultants with PLM and TEM

Additional Aspects Covered

Industry Trends

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2025

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Investment and Funding Scenario

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Environmental Testing Market

Companies Profiled

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group PLC

TUV SUD

ALS Limited

Asurequality

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Symbio Labs

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Envirolab Services Pty. Ltd.

R J Hill Laboratories Limited

Alex Stewart International

EMSL Analytical, Inc.

F.B.A. Laboratories Ltd.

Envirosure, Inc.

Sigma Test and Research Centre

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

Anacon Laboratories.

Pace Analytical

SPL

Suburban Testing Labs

Element Materials Technology

Tradebe

RKCT Laboratory Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvoll0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment