Silexion Therapeutics Announces Completion of Innovative Expanded Development Plan for SIL204 which will be unveiled at the 2025 NeauxCancer Conference

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (“Silexion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced it has completed an expanded development plan for its next-generation siRNA candidate, SIL204, which the company’s management will be presenting at the upcoming Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (CAGLA) NeauxCancer 2025 Conference being held March 27th-29th, 2025 at The Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, LA.

The newly completed strategic plan builds upon Silexion's recent promising preclinical data and is designed to maximize SIL-204's potential across multiple delivery approaches to address the challenges of KRAS-driven cancers. The Company plans to report further details on the expanded plan alongside its presentation at the conference.

A company presentation will take place during the conference's Innovation track on Friday, March 28th at 1:00pm. During this session, Silexion will present its strategic vision alongside recently reported preclinical findings from its SIL-204 program.

"We look forward to sharing our expanded development plan for SIL-204 at the upcoming NeauxCancer Conference," said Ilan Hadar, Chairman and CEO of Silexion Therapeutics. "Recent advances in our preclinical program have informed a more comprehensive approach to targeting KRAS-driven cancers, particularly pancreatic cancer. Our presentation will outline how we plan to leverage these findings to advance SIL-204 toward clinical development."

Silexion's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact Silexion's investor relations representatives as listed below.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company developing innovative RNA interference (RNAi) therapies to treat solid tumors driven by KRAS mutations, the most common oncogenic driver in human cancers. The company's first-generation product, LODER™, has shown promising results in a Phase 2 clinical trial for non-resectable pancreatic cancer. Silexion is also advancing its next-generation siRNA candidate, SIL204, designed to target a broader range of KRAS mutations and showing significant potential in preclinical studies. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic innovation in oncology, with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. For more information please visit: https://silexion.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements regarding Silexion’s business strategy and ongoing studies are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Silexion’s ability to successfully complete preclinical studies and initiate clinical trials; (ii) Silexion’s strategy, future operations, financial position, projected costs, prospects, and plans; (iii) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities; (iv) expectations regarding future partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (v) Silexion’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including its ability to obtain additional capital; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the company, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact

Silexion Therapeutics Corp

Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO

mirit@silexion.com

Investor Contacts

Chuck Padala

Lifesci Advisors

Chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Arx | Capital Markets Advisors

North American Equities Desk

silexion@arxadvisory.com