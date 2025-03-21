BioCardia to Host 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on March 31, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, and will host a corporate update conference call on Monday, March 31, 2025 (time and dial-information to be announced). The conference call will follow the presentation, “A Double-blind, Randomized Controlled Trial of an Autologous Cell Therapy in Patients with HFrEF: Principal Results from the CardiAMP-HF Trial,” at the American College of Cardiology 2025 Scientific Sessions in Chicago on March 30, 2025.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three cardiac clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.