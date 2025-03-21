DRYWORLD Launches Marketing Campaign to Showcase New Graduated Compression Line in Official Partnership with New Zealand Super Rugby

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC PINK: IBGR), a leading performance athletic brand, has announced the debut of its “Innovation that Elevates” campaign which introduces its new revolutionary graduated compression apparel designed to enhance the performance of elite athletes. The launch of this new apparel line and campaign coincides with the start of the New Zealand Super Rugby’s season. DRYWORLD is the exclusive official compression and non-exclusive general merchandise partner of all five men’s and four women’s teams that compete in the New Zealand Super Rugby league. Worn by New Zealand’s top Super Rugby players, this innovative graduated compression apparel offers athletes unmatched lifting, support, and engagement.

The commercial is now live across various digital and television platforms including SKY SPORT NOW, and SKY SPORT, and can be viewed here: DRYWORLD Youtube.

The marketing campaign includes a commercial that has premiered across various digital and broadcast platforms, highlighting the transformative compression apparel designed to optimize athletic performance. The brand’s tagline, “Innovation that Elevates,” underscores the core mission behind the product – to empower athletes with the tools they need to elevate their performance, whether on the field or in training. This apparel line, engineered with advanced materials and precision technology, offers the perfect balance of comfort and support, boosting endurance, reducing muscle fatigue, and providing enhanced stability on the field. This apparel is designed to contour the body and engage key muscle groups to elevate an athlete’s ability to perform and incorporates moisture-wicking properties, ensuring that athletes remain cool and dry even during the most intense games.

“Super Rugby is the pinnacle of athletic performance, and our athletes deserve the very best when it comes to gear that supports and elevates their game,” said Matt Weingart, DRYWORLD’s Co-Founder and CEO. “This new compression apparel is not only about comfort; it’s about pushing performance to the next level. We’re proud to partner with these world-class athletes to showcase how our product enhances their performance.”

“We’ve always strived to stay ahead of the curve in sports technology,” said Brian McKenzie, DRYWORLD’s Co-Founder and CEO. “This apparel is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our ongoing support of athletes who push the limits of what’s possible. With Innovation that Elevates, we’re proud to be a driving force in the future of athletic performance.”

Simon Graafhuis, Chief Executive of Chiefs Rugby Club, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to see the innovation coming out in the new DRYWORLD compression range which will be worn by the best Super Rugby athletes in the world, supporting their performance. DRYWORLD’s new advertising campaign will raise the profile of our New Zealand Super Rugby Clubs’ partnership by promoting it globally.”

To purchase the new DRYWORLD graduated compression apparel, visit DRYWORLDSHOP.

ABOUT DRYWORLD:

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise

For more information:

Ashlee Vogenthaler

PCG Advisory

646-343-5805

ashlee@pcgadvisory.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cfcd268-98e8-48f8-b42b-3bc9a59fce2f