Star Bulk Announces the Availability of Its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20‐F

ATHENS, Greece, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK), today announced that the Company’s annual report on Form 20‐F (the “Annual Report”), which contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2025. The Annual Report can be found on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.starbulk.com.

