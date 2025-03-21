Asset-Based Lending Market Report 2025-2034, Featuring Analysis of Key Players - JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, HSBC, Goldman Sachs Group, BMO Harris Bank & More

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset-Based Lending Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The asset-based lending market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $785.6 billion in 2024 to $896.12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic downturns and credit challenges, need for working capital financing, cyclical nature of industries, corporate restructuring and turnarounds, asset-rich, cash-poor situations.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the asset-based lending market in 2024.

Key Companies Profiled: JPMorgan Chase and Co.; Wells Fargo and Company; HSBC Holdings plc; Goldman Sachs Group Inc.; BMO Harris Bank N.A.



The asset-based lending market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.43 trillion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global economic trends and volatility, increased demand for non-traditional financing, expanding role in cross-border transactions, focus on working capital optimization, industry-specific tailoring. Major trends in the forecast period include expansion of cross-border asset-based lending, application of artificial intelligence (ai) in credit decisioning, collaboration between traditional lenders and fintech, focus on non-traditional collateral types, integration of risk management analytics.



The growing demand for loans is anticipated to drive the expansion of the asset-based lending market in the future. For example, in April 2024, a report from UN Trade and Development, a Switzerland-based organization, indicated that rising global interest rates since 2022 have pressured public budgets, with net interest payments in developing countries reaching $847 billion in 2023 - a 26% increase from 2021. Notably, a record 54 developing nations, or 38%, allocated 10% or more of their revenues to interest expenses. Thus, the increasing demand for loans is fueling the growth of the asset-based lending market.



The escalating need for alternative financing avenues is poised to propel the expansion of the asset-based lending market in the foreseeable future. For instance, as highlighted by the Pew Research Center in April 2022, tens of millions of Americans engaged in alternative financing arrangements, where buyers make direct payments to sellers, showcasing the growing traction of non-traditional financing methods. Consequently, the rising demand for alternative financing solutions continues to fuel the momentum of the asset-based lending market.



Key players in the asset-based lending market are concentrating on creating platforms that incorporate advanced technologies, such as data analytics, to enhance decision-making, improve risk assessment, and streamline the loan origination process. For instance, in September 2024, Compass Business Finance, a UK-based finance company, introduced "Unlocking Capital: Strategic Advantages of Asset-Based Lending." This initiative emphasizes that asset-based lending (ABL) provides businesses with flexible access to capital by leveraging their assets, facilitating quicker funding and larger loan amounts. It aids in cash flow management, growth initiatives, and financial stability while presenting lower risk for lenders.



In August 2024, Planet Home Lending, a US-based company providing loan options and services, acquired Axia Home Loans for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to boost Planet Home Lending's retail market share and branch presence, as well as increase loan volume by utilizing experienced personnel. Axia Home Loans, a US-based provider of residential mortgage solutions, links to asset-based lending, which offers financing options by leveraging real estate or other assets, thus enhancing real estate investment strategies.

Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $896.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.43 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

