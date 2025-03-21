ExoraPad is Powering a New Standard for Project Launches on the XRP Ledger

CORK, Ireland, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP regains momentum following regulatory clarity, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is becoming a hotbed for innovation, decentralization, and tokenization. In this surge of forward-thinking development, one platform is quietly reshaping how projects are born, funded, and scaled on XRPL.

Meet ExoraPad , an AI-powered IDO launchpad designed to be the catalyst for the next wave of XRPL-based innovation.

While XRP’s technology has always promised speed, affordability, and scalability, ExoraPad understands that building trust and value in Web3 requires more than just technical performance. It requires intelligent curation, advanced security, and investor confidence, all of which are woven into the core of ExoraPad’s offering.

AI-Powered Due Diligence: Raising the Bar for Launchpads

Unlike traditional platforms that depend on manual vetting and subjective reviews, ExoraPad introduces machine learning, predictive modeling, and smart fraud detection to assess every project before it launches. The platform’s AI engine evaluates fundamentals, tokenomics, roadmap feasibility, and team integrity, ensuring that only credible, high-potential projects make it to launch.

This data-driven model isn’t just about filtering; it’s about building trust. Investors using ExoraPad know they’re entering an environment where projects are backed by logic, transparency, and risk mitigation—raising the standard for decentralized fundraising.

Simplifying Web3 Project Launches on XRPL

Launching on XRPL used to mean technical barriers and limited guidance. ExoraPad changes the game by offering a guided, secure, and transparent IDO process, supported by a community of seasoned contributors and AI-driven protocols. The result? A more streamlined path for Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenizations, DePIN infrastructures, and advanced Web3 utilities to come to life.

Projects can confidently launch on XRPL knowing they’ll gain access to investor trust, early capital, and a dedicated ecosystem that prioritizes legitimacy and innovation.

Empowering a Community-First Ecosystem

ExoraPad isn’t just tech. It’s a movement that places the community at the center of decision-making. Through its $EXP token and DAO governance model, ExoraPad allows token holders to vote on what projects go live, how fees are distributed, and the future of the launchpad itself.

Additionally, 70% of the fees generated on the platform will be redistributed to $EXP stakers, aligning the platform’s growth directly with community success. This feedback loop drives both platform sustainability and token value appreciation.

Presale Momentum and What Comes Next

Since its presale began, ExoraPad has seen tremendous traction, raising over 70% of its softcap in a matter of days. The combination of real-world utility, cutting-edge technology, and the bullish XRP environment has created the perfect storm of investor interest.

As XRP matures into a regulatory compliant digital asset, platforms like ExoraPad stand to benefit enormously. It’s not just about launching tokens; it’s about launching a new standard for how crypto communities interact with innovation.

Conclusion: A Smarter Future for XRPL

ExoraPad isn’t simply adapting to the future of XRPL, it’s building it. Through AI integration, community governance, and smart financial incentives, the platform is laying the foundation for a smarter, safer, and more scalable Web3 future on the XRP Ledger.

