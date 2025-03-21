Miry's List Launches Emergency Action Fund in Response to Federal Refugee Program Cuts

Los Angeles, CA, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miry's List, a nonprofit organization dedicated to welcoming and supporting refugee families, announces the launch of its Emergency Action Fund in response to dramatic federal cuts to refugee resettlement programs. The fund aims to raise $1 million to provide critical support for refugee families arriving in the United States, to raise the first $350,000 during this Ramadan season ending March 29, 2025.

New Arrival Supper Club Event to Support Emergency Action Fund

As part of this initiative, Miry's List invites the community to attend its New Arrival Supper Club event on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Oxy Arts, 4757 York Boulevard, Los Angeles. The event will feature homemade Syrian cuisine prepared by talented chef Maysaa Kanjo from Homs, Syria, creating a space for reflection, connection, and compassionate understanding.

"Since these policy changes, many benefits for refugee families are on standby. Families that used to receive aid to help them resettle are not receiving anything," said Nilofar Amaniar, Volunteer Coordinator and Director of Miry's List's Sacramento Welcome Workshop. "They are being told that all these benefits are on hold and they have to wait. Many organizations that were government-funded are also unable to help families now. This is where Miry's List comes in, and where the community's support can make a transformative difference, especially during Ramadan when giving is particularly meaningful."

Critical Response to Federal Funding Cuts

Recent federal government cuts have dramatically reduced funding for refugee resettlement programs, leaving the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) as the only remaining pathway for Afghan allies and their families. This means fewer caseworkers, reduced welcome funds for rent deposits, and minimal support for essentials that families desperately need to rebuild their lives.

The Miry's List Emergency Action Fund will provide:

● Welcome kits with hand-written welcome letters and essential supplies, including Iftar groceries for the Ramadan season

● Essential household items including beds, bedding, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, clothing, and baby supplies

● Community connections that help new arrivals feel welcomed and supported

Community Call to Action

The Ramadan Campaign will play a significant part in the overall fundraising for the Miry's List Emergency Action Fund, with a goal to raise the first $350,000 (35% of the total $1 million goal) during this sacred month (March 1 - March 31, 2025) toward materials and goods purchases that make up the "Survive" pillar of the program. While the Muslim community places high significance on direct assistance during Ramadan, Miry's List welcomes support from all community members, regardless of faith or background. The universal values of compassion and helping others in need unite us all in this important humanitarian effort.

"In the spirit of Ramadan, we invite the community to join us in embodying the values of generosity and community," added Whitehill. "Together, we can ensure no refugee family navigates this journey alone."

Community members can support the Emergency Action Fund in several ways:

1. Attend the New Arrival Supper Club on March 23, 2025 (Tickets available at: https://bit.ly/oxyartswelcomes)

2. Donate directly to the Ramadan Campaign: https://www.launchgood.com/miryslist

3. Spread awareness about the campaign on social media and within community networks



About Miry's List

Miry's List is a nonprofit organization that helps refugee families rebuild their lives in the United States through direct support, community connection, and essential resources. Since its founding in 2016, Miry's List has over 1,400 hundreds of families navigate the challenges of resettlement and build new lives in their communities. For more information about Miry's List or to donate to the Emergency Action Fund, visit www.miryslist.org or contact Diana Farias Heinrich at diana@miryslist.org