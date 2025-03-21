Schoenherr Roofing Announces New Office Location in Novi, MI

Novi, MI, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Schoenherr Roofing is celebrating 30 years in business and has just opened its 4th location in Novi. As a leading roofing company in SE Michigan, Schoenherr Roofing has been serving Michigan homeowners with expert roofing, siding, gutter, and exterior services since 1995.



With over 6200 installations for commercial and residential clients, the top MI roofer has become renowned within its local community for its expertise and precision in every project. Schoenherr Roofing Novi’s new office location will offer the company’s extensive range of services, including roof installation, repair, and maintenance, as well as ensuring to continue its excellent standard and honest, straightforward quotes (called TruView Estimates) with no games, gimmicks, or high-pressure sales.



“We want to provide every customer with the best experience they have ever had or ever will have with a home improvement company.” says Ross Schoenherr, owner of Schoenherr Roofing.



Schoenherr Roofing boasts a highly trained team that is licensed, insured, and dedicated to quality craftsmanship. The exterior specialists provide expert in-home evaluations, check out the attic, and honestly recommend the right course of action to treat every roof, ensuring peace of mind.

Some of Schoenherr Roofing’s services at its new Novi, MI location include:



Residential Roofing: From metal roofing to shingle roofing, Schoenherr Roofing uses high-quality roofing materials to ensure durability and longevity for every installation and replacement project. The trained experts bring extensive knowledge and craftsmanship to every job to ensure the structure is protected from the elements and provide a durable and properly installed roofing system.



Gutter Services: Schoenherr Roofing understands how critical gutters are, so it ensures that all gutter installations and replacements are handled with the utmost precision and care. The company’s experienced team is knowledgeable about efficient solutions to common gutter issues and knows the best ways to resolve them quickly.



Siding Solutions: The siding company provides a wide range of tailored siding solutions in an array of styles, colors, and profiles to match a home’s unique design. In addition to siding, Schoenherr Roofing installs soffit and fascia systems to create a clean, polished exterior and also specializes in custom casing around windows and doors, adding a refined, finished look that enhances a home’s overall appeal.



Commercial Roofing: Schoenherr Roofing is an expert in safeguarding local businesses with reliable roofing that provides protection against extreme weather and delivers a long-lasting and durable roofing system.



Whether it’s roof installation, roof repair, roof replacement, siding installation, gutters, or insulation, home and business owners in Novi, MI, Farmington Hills, MI, Farmington, MI, Southfield, MI, and Northville, MI can trust Schoenherr Roofing for a seamless and integrity-driven experience.



Schoenherr Roofing encourages individuals seeking high-quality commercial roofing or a team of reliable residential roofers in its new Novi location to reach out to its professional team via the contact form provided online for a free estimate today.



About Schoenherr Roofing



Since 1995, Schoenherr Roofing has served Michigan home and business owners with expert roofing, siding, gutter, and exterior property services. With a licensed and insured team, transparent, honest quotes, and a commitment to delivering the highest quality services possible, Schoenherr Roofing has earned an impressive reputation for its premier, tailored roofing solutions.



https://www.schoenherrroofing.com/



