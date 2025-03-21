IZEA Announces Q4 & FY 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of services, technology, and data for the Creator Economy, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its fourth quarter 2024 and full-year financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 27, 2025.

IZEA’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci and Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, Mar. 27, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be made available beginning approximately 3 hours after the conference ends until Thursday, Apr. 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin: 13751682

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a creator economy solutions company that enables brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

