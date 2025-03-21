Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

Hong Kong, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (“MSW” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MSW) is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. The Company, through its indirectly wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co., Limited, is engaged in wet trades works services in Hong Kong. The Company today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

First Half of 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

● Total revenue increased by 31.8% from US$13,211,196 to US$17,408,116 ● Gross profit increased by 23.7% from US$1,939,597 to US$2,398,855 ● Net income and total comprehensive income decreased by 2.7% from US$1,011,897 to US$984,549

Mr. Chi Ming Lam, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In our operating history of approximately ten years, we have focused on providing wet trades work services in the role of a subcontractor. We take pride in our portfolio in wet trades works. In the six months ended September 30, 2024 we continue to provide quality wet trades works to our customers and expand our business. Leveraging our established track record, our expertise in wet trades operations and our experienced management team, we believe we are well-positioned to capture the growth of the wet trades works market in Hong Kong and expand our business.”

“We are also proud to announce that the Company has listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 22, 2024 and the shares of the Company are now trading on the Nasdaq under ticker “MSW.” We believe the listing on Nasdaq is an important milestone for the Company. We will actively explore options for the Company to grow further and create value for our shareholders” concluded Mr. Lam.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue

Revenue increased by 31.8% from US$13,211,196 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$17,408,116 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in number of projects awarded.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue increased by 33.2% from US$11,271,599 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$15,009,261 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was generally in line with the increase in revenue.

Gross profit and gross profit margin

The gross profit increased by 23.7% from US$1,939,597 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$2,398,855 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was due to the increase of revenue. The gross profit margin decreased by 0.9% from 14.7% for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to 13.8% for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the increase in direct costs incurred from additional subcontracting costs incurred to deal with changes to the on-site arrangements for certain construction projects and the delays in certain projects.

Net income and total comprehensive income

Net income and total comprehensive income decreased by 2.7% from US$1,011,897 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$984,549 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to increase in interests in interests of bank and other borrowings.

About Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. With a mission to become the leading wet trades works services provider in Hong Kong and the United States, the Company strives to provide quality services that comply with its customers’ quality standards, requirements, and specifications. The Company conducts its business through its two wholly-owned Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co. Limited. MS (HK) Engineering Limited is a registered subcontractor and a registered specialist trade contractor under the Registered Specialist Trade Contractors Scheme of the Construction Industry Council and undertakes both private and public sector projects, while MS Engineering Co., Limited mainly focuses on private sector projects. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.ms100.com.hk .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “propose”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, March 31, 2024 2024 US$ US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,257,540 1,080,514 Accounts receivable, net 1,755,696 1,643,568 Contract assets 6,207,838 6,098,497 Due from a related party - - Deposits, prepayments and other current assets 58,966 20,925 Total current assets 9,280,040 8,843,504 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 1,181,558 1,223,100 Right-of-use assets – finance lease 186,347 216,065 Life insurance policy, cash surrender value 165,744 160,891 Contract assets 495,195 740,600 Deferred costs 1,022,286 704,568 Deferred tax assets 58,100 150 Total non-current assets 3,109,230 3,045,374 Total assets 12,389,270 11,888,878 Current liabilities Accounts payable 2,841,878 3,166,177 Bank and other borrowings 5,047,454 3,818,453 Finance lease liabilities 68,811 67,372 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,000 136,791 Income tax payable 577,631 552,670 Total current liabilities 8,545,774 7,741,463 Non-current liabilities Bank borrowings 2,889,630 3,033,780 Finance lease liabilities 79,747 114,495 Deferred tax liabilities - 878 Total non-current liabilities 2,969,377 3,149,153 Total liabilities 11,515,151 10,890,616 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares, 100,000,000 shares authorized; USD0.0005 par value, 11,250,000 and 11,250,000 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 5,625 5,625 Subscription receivable (5,625 ) (5,625 ) Additional paid in capital 1,282 1,282 Retained earnings 872,837 996,980 Total shareholders’ equity 874,119 998,262 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 12,389,270 11,888,878



Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 US$ US$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 17,408,116 13,211,196 Cost of revenue (15,009,261 ) (11,271,599 ) Gross profit 2,398,855 1,939,597 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses (995,737 ) (556,546 ) Total operating expenses (995,737 ) (556,546 ) Income from operations 1,403,118 1,383,051 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (221,609 ) (133,888 ) Other income 398 9,010 Total other (expense) income, net (221,211 ) (124,878 ) Income before tax expense 1,181,907 1, 258,173 Income tax expense (197,358 ) (246,276 ) Net income and total comprehensive income 984,549 1,011,897 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted 0.09 0.09 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share Basic and diluted 11,250,000 11,250,000



Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

Ordinary Shares Additional Total Number of shares Amount Subscription receivable paid in

capital Retained

Earnings Shareholders’

Equity US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Balance as of April 1, 2023 11,250,000 5,625 (5,625 ) 1,282 381,608 382,890 Net profit for the period (unaudited) - - - - 1,011,897 1,011,897 Dividend declared (unaudited) - - - - (1,116,737 ) (1,116,737 ) Balance as of September 30, 2023 (unaudited) 11,250,000 5,625 (5,625 ) 1,282 276,768 278,050





Ordinary Shares Additional Total Number of shares Amount Subscription receivable paid in

capital Retained

Earnings Shareholders’

Equity US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Balance as of April 1, 2024 11,250,000 5,625 (5,625 ) 1,282 996,980 998,262 Net profit for the period (unaudited) - - - - 984,549 984,549 Dividend declared (unaudited) - - - - (1,108,692 ) (1,108,692 ) Balance as of September 30, 2024 (unaudited) 11,250,000 5,625 (5,625 ) 1,282 872,837 874,119



Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows