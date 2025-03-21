Dickey's Barbecue Grand Opening Weekend in Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is celebrating the grand opening of its Rancho Cucamonga location with an action-packed weekend full of special deals, fun events and amazing prizes. The celebration will take place from March 21st to March 23rd at 9670 Haven Ave Ste 105 and promises a memorable experience for the entire family.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome our community to Dickey’s,” said Shannon Gauthier, franchisee. “This grand opening weekend is our way of saying thank you to the community for their support. We’ve planned incredible deals, fun activities and a chance to win some amazing prizes, so it’s going to be a weekend to remember. We can’t wait to meet our neighbors and serve up some delicious Texas barbecue!”

Grand Opening Weekend Specials (March 21st to March 23rd):

BOGO Specials: Buy 2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Get 2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches for FREE (limit 2) Buy a 1 Meat Plate, Get a 1 Meat Plate for FREE (limit 1) Buy a BYC, Get a BYC for FREE (limit 2)

Menu Specials: Meat Salad for $5.99+ 5 Wings & a Side for $5.99+ Walking Fries for $4.99+ Mini Dickey Dog & Fries for $5.99+ Loaded Baker with Meat for $5.99+

Meal Deal: 25% off ANY Full-Priced Orders of $100 or more



Catering Specials:

Catering Deals: Book a FULL-Priced Catering Event for 20 or more people and get 25% off, with a non-refundable deposit of 50%. Book a BYB at Full Price and get 25% off your 2nd BOX (non-refundable deposit required). Save the Date: Book a Private Event Rental and get 50% off the rental fee ($200 deposit required). Book a Dine Out Night Fundraiser (30% off) or Breakfast Fundraiser (50% off) and earn even more!



Enter to Win:

First 50 Purchases each day will receive a FREE Dickey’s Gift!

each day will receive a FREE Dickey’s Gift! Win 1 of 5: 3 Meat Plates

Win 1 of 4: Picnic Packs

Win 1 of 3: Family Packs

Win 1 of 2: Month Supply of Pulled Pork Sandwiches (30 Vouchers)

Win 1 of 1: A Year Supply of Pulled Pork Sandwiches (360 Vouchers)

Grand Opening Weekend Events:

Friday: Scout Night Giveback! 25% of net sales will be donated to local Scouts.

Scout Night Giveback! 25% of net sales will be donated to local Scouts. Saturday: Join us for a Car Show and Fun from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM .

Join us for a Car Show and Fun from . Sunday: Kids Eat Free from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

“We are thrilled to see Dickey’s in Rancho Cucamonga and proud to have Shannon as a franchisee,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Shannon has worked hard to create an exceptional experience for the local community and we know this location will quickly become a favorite. This grand opening weekend celebration is just the beginning of many more exciting moments to come!”

Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to have incredible partners like Shannon. Her passion for the community and the Dickey’s brand makes this grand opening in Rancho Cucamonga especially exciting. We’re confident the community will love the authentic Texas barbecue we’re known for and we look forward to watching Shannon’s success as part of the Dickey’s family.”

Dickey’s Rancho Cucamonga invites everyone to come out, enjoy delicious barbecue, participate in fun events and take advantage of exciting specials and prizes this grand opening weekend. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to Dickey’s, there’s something for everyone!

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

