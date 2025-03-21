DonutNV Hosts Inaugural Franchisee Conference, ‘NVITE 2025,’ in Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DonutNV successfully hosted its first-ever franchisee conference, ‘NVITE 2025,’ on March 10-11 at Estefan Kitchen in Kissimmee, FL. The highly anticipated event brought together franchise owners from across the country for a dynamic and engaging experience focused on collaboration, growth, innovation, and celebration.

The event opened with an exciting social cocktail hour, providing franchisees an opportunity to connect and network with one another in a relaxed setting. The evening continued with dinner and presentations, with DonutNV’s corporate team—including Senior VP Kristen Seitz and founders Alex Gingold and Amanda Gingold—reflecting on 2024’s milestones and sharing insight into upcoming projects and innovations for the donut truck franchise in 2025.

A major highlight of the night was the Franchisee Awards Ceremony, recognizing outstanding DonutNV franchisees for their dedication, success, and contributions to the brand. The celebration continued with music, fun, and camaraderie, with franchisees treated to a preview of the 2025 seasonal donut toppings, served from the all-new DonutNV food truck. Franchisees got a first-hand look into this exciting new mobile unit which operates with an all-electric kitchen operation.

Day 2 of ‘NVITE 2025’ was packed with valuable learning and networking opportunities, starting with a vendor showcase during breakfast. Franchisees engaged directly with key partners, including RevScale, the company’s latest tech partner, developing a custom AI OS system, and Octave Marketing, which presented top marketing strategies and upcoming brand initiatives. Additionally, Flash Ordering introduced a pre-ordering system, enhancing the digital truck experience for franchisees to operate more efficiently and provide guests with an upgraded digital ordering experience.

Attendees participated in group panel discussions covering sales, marketing, and social media strategies, followed by an insightful Q&A and motivational session with Dale Carnegie speaker and ‘NVITE MC Gary Clough, an experienced multi-unit Little Caesars franchisee operating more than 80 locations throughout the U.S. DonutNV franchisees also benefited from an expert-led sales and marketing training with Frank Baeli and team-building activities focused on goal setting and execution for 2025.

The conference concluded with an energizing send-off from Gary Clough, who reminded franchisees that ATTITUDE is 110% — just like DonutNV adds up to 110 when calculated alphabetically.

“This is something we’ve all looked forward to for a long time, and it’s exciting to have many of our franchisees here in one place,” said DonutNV founder Amanda Gingold. “It was a great year for the brand, but DonutNV is all about looking ahead. The success of our franchise owners is our number one priority, so we wanted to use this time to also give them tools, insights, and inspiration to continue growing their businesses and delighting customers across the country.”

‘NVITE 2025 marked a significant milestone for DonutNV, uniting passionate entrepreneurs in shared success, lasting connections, and insights as the donut truck franchise continues its growth. With innovation and collaboration at the forefront, the event set the tone for another exciting year ahead.

