Shapellx Wins Gold and Silver in Company’s First American Good Design Awards Recognition

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx , a leading women's shapewear brand, proudly announces its first-ever victory at the American Good Design Awards, marking a major milestone for the brand. This year, Shapellx’s innovative AirSlim® collection took home two prestigious awards including the Gold Award for AirSlim® Mesh Smooth Butt-Lifting Bodysuit and the Silver Award – AirSlim® Butt-Lifting High Waist Shorts. The American Good Design Award, established by the International Awards Association (IAA), is an esteemed United States accolade recognizing excellence in global design and emerging talent.

“We are beyond honored to receive our first-ever American Good Design Awards, with both Gold and Silver recognitions for our AirSlim collection,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. “Both the bodysuit and high-waisted shorts were designed with real women in mind, ensuring they feel empowered and confident in every outfit. This recognition underscores our mission to create shapewear that is not only functional but also stylish and comfortable, further solidifying the brand’s reputation as a leader in innovative, confidence-boosting shapewear.”

AirSlim® Mesh Smooth Butt-Lifting Bodysuit – Gold Award Winner

Earning the Gold Award, the AirSlim® Mesh Smooth Butt-Lifting Bodysuit sets a new industry standard with its sleek, breathable design that offers full-body shaping without sacrificing comfort.

All-in-One Sculpting Power – Smooths and contours the waist, abdomen and hips while lifting the buttocks.

Innovative, Premium Mesh Fabric – Lightweight and breathable for a second-skin feel, making it ideal for all-day wear.

High-Slit Design for Elongation – A stylish touch that enhances body proportions, lengthening the legs for a more balanced silhouette.

Invisible Under Clothing – Seamless construction ensures no visible lines, perfect for pairing with dresses, skirts and fitted outfits. Adjustable straps enable the wearer to create a custom fit.

AirSlim® Butt-Lifting High Waist Shorts – Silver Award Winner

Shapellx’s AirSlim® Butt-Lifting High Waist Shorts redefine comfort and sculpting with their high-waisted compression technology, providing a sleek silhouette while enhancing natural curves.

Sculpt and Define – Firm yet breathable compression shapes the waistline, flattens the abdomen and smooths the hips.

Instant Butt-Lift – Precision-cut panels and a 360-degree, circular butt-lifting band contour the buttocks for a rounder, more defined shape.

Seamless & Invisible – Ultra-light fabric ensures a smooth, invisible fit under clothing, making them perfect for daily wear.

Comfortable All-Day Wear – Designed with soft, stretchable fabric that moves with the body, these shorts provide targeted control without feeling restrictive. A unique pressure distribution system provides customized support to different areas of the body, achieving the perfect balance between comfort and shape.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand dedicated to providing women with exceptional comfort and support. Shapellx offers thoughtfully designed solutions that blend style with functionality, empowering women to feel confident and at ease every day. Visit https://www.shapellx.com/ for more information.

