BYDFi Official Statement_ Beware of Phishing Sites and Online Scam Risks

The BYDFi team has reported that they recently identified multiple phishing websites and fraudulent activities targeting its users. As a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange, BYDFi has become a primary target for cybercriminals attempting to impersonate the platform.

According to the BYDFi team, and based on official communication from relevant authorities, the exchange has received a notice from Singaporean regulators regarding a website impersonating BitYard, the predecessor of BYDFi. The fraudulent platform has reportedly been involved in unauthorized marketing activities and has since been added to the official warning list issued by regulatory bodies in Singapore.

Phishing Website Alert and Regulatory Advisory

Phishing websites have been observed replicating BYDFi’s interface in an effort to mislead users and potentially compromise sensitive information or payments. One such example identified by the team is: https://www.bityard-u.com/#/index .





The malicious activities of this website have drawn the attention of the Singaporean government, and it has been included in their investor alert list. For more details, users can visit the official website of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS): https://www.mas.gov.sg/investor-alert-list?page=1&rows=All .





BYDFi’s Important Statement: Beware of the Potential Threats of Phishing Sites

BYDFi officially states: "BYDFi officially states: "Since our establishment in 2020 under the BitYard brand and our rebranding to BYDFi in 2023, we would like to clarify that we have never operated or marketed any services in Singapore."Furthermore, as a professional crypto exchange, BYDFi has invested significant resources in system security, asset protection, and platform stability. Although phishing platforms may imitate our interface and features, they cannot replicate our core security architecture or risk management systems."

Protecting Account Security: Key Measures to Prevent Phishing Sites

BYDFi urges all users to immediately report any suspicious websites or unusual activity via the official customer service email or the 24/7 online support channels. To support the security of user assets, BYDFi’s cybersecurity team has issued the following protective guidelines. Users should make sure to:

Access the Official Website: Users should always visit the platform by typing www.bydfi.com directly into your browser to register or log in to your account. Enable Security Verification: Users should set up Google Authenticator and implement advanced password protection for enhanced security. Exercise Caution with Links: Users should avoid clicking on suspicious links or scanning unknown QR codes. Verify Platform Authenticity: Users should use BYDFi’s "Official Channel Verification Feature" to confirm the platform’s legitimacy.

If you encounter any suspicious websites or abnormal behavior related to BYDFi, please report it immediately via the official customer service email or our 24/7 online support channels. We remain committed to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience to every user.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is recognized by Forbes as one of the top 10 best crypto exchanges globally , trusted by over 1,000,000 users worldwide. BYDFi is dedicated to providing each user with a world-class crypto trading experience. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

Official website: https://www.bydfi.com

Online customer service：CS@bydfi.com

Business cooperation: BD@bydfi.com

Media contact: media@bydfi.com

