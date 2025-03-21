LambdaTest launches Firebase App Distribution Support for Seamless Real Device Testing

San Francisco, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform has introduced a new integration with Firebase App Distribution. This update enables development and QA teams to directly install and test Firebase-distributed apps on LambdaTest’s real device cloud, eliminating the need for manual uploads and accelerating the feedback cycle.

By connecting their Firebase account to LambdaTest, users can seamlessly sync projects and app releases, collaborate with teammates, and start real-time testing sessions on actual Android and iOS devices. This reduces context switching and ensures that the exact build distributed via Firebase is the one being tested.

Unlike traditional methods involving simulators or local devices, this integration allows for secure OAuth-based authentication, project sharing, and synced app versions—all within a few clicks. With access to 10,000+ real devices in the cloud, teams can test Firebase-distributed apps both manually and through automation, ensuring functionality and performance in real-world conditions.

This feature is particularly helpful for teams working across distributed environments, where ensuring consistency between shared builds and tested versions is critical. Whether it’s catching UI issues, verifying release candidates, or collaborating with testers, the integration streamlines the process from distribution to testing.

“Testing should never slow down innovation,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. “With this Firebase integration, we’re making it easier for teams to move faster while staying aligned—testing directly on real devices using the same builds shared for review.”

With this update, LambdaTest strengthens its commitment to providing developers and QA teams with tools that simplify testing, boost collaboration, and ensure product quality from build to release.

To learn more about how to test apps installed from Firebase using LambdaTest, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/real-device-cloud

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

Browser & App Testing Cloud : Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.

HyperExecute : An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

KaneAI : The world’s first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.



