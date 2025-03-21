Lowey Dannenberg Notifies AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $200,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired AppLovin common stock between May 10, 2023 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 5, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants created the false impression that AppLovin’s enhanced AXON 2.0 digital ad platform, in addition to its “cutting-edge AI technologies,” would more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. In truth, AppLovin was exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms and using manipulative practices that forced unwanted apps on customers via a “backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges.

When investors learned the truth, AppLovin’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $200,000 in AppLovin’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before May 5, 2025.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.