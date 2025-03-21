The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

BOSTON, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a special dividend of $.06 per share on the company’s common stock on March 27, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be March 24th.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of February 28, 2025, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.63 trillion of assets. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

