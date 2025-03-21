UPDATE - Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Edison International (“Edison” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EIX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $200,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Edison International (“Edison” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EIX) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Edison common stock between February 25, 2021 and February 6, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On February 19, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Edison’s claim that Southern California Edison Company used its Public Safety Power Shutoffs program to “proactively de-energize power lines to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfires during extreme weather events”, was false; (2) this resulted in heightened fire risk in California and heightened legal exposure to the Company; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Edison’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

When investors learned the truth, Edison’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $200,000 in Edison’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here , or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before April 21, 2025.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

