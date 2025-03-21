Close of Offer to New Applications

 | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Close of Offer to New Applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the Company’s offer for subscription to raise up to £50 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £25 million, in the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 23 October 2024, the Board of the Company declares the Offer is now fully subscribed and closed to new subscriptions.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53