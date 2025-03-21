NGen Launches New Homebuilding Technology and Innovation Projects

Consortia from across Canada to kick-off 12 new projects valued at $95M that will improve design, industrial processes, and supply chains to manufacture homes faster, cheaper and greener.

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization spearheading Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing has announced the first cohort of projects through its Advanced Manufacturing Homebuilding Challenge (AMHC). NGen’s initial investment of $33M has spurred an additional $62M in industry investment to launch 12 project consortia involving 33 partners from across the country.

Canadian homebuilders need to triple the rate of housing construction to meet demand projected for 2030. They need to reduce the unit cost of building homes by 54% to keep housing prices in line with price inflation. They need to lower carbon emissions per home by more than 20% to contribute to overall emission reductions in Canada’s housing sector. And they need to increase labour productivity by 60% to compensate for a shrinking workforce.

These AMHC projects with a total combined public and private co-investment of $95M will help to build critical capability in Canada by integrating advanced manufacturing technologies and innovations in the home manufacturing sector. The projects announced today represent the first cohort of AMHC consortia supported by NGen.

“Our government is supporting innovation that drives economic growth while improving the quality of life for Canadians. By investing in advanced homebuilding technologies, we are taking significant steps to solving the housing crisis. These projects will not only accelerate and support more affordable and sustainable housing construction but will help meet the evolving needs of modern manufacturing and boost our economy."

— The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“Through the Advanced Manufacturing Homebuilding Challenge, NGen is igniting a transformation in Canada’s housing sector. By supporting these projects, we’re not just building homes faster, cheaper, and greener—we’re scaling up and promoting the use of innovative technologies and materials that will change the way we build homes in Canada. This is about leveraging collaboration and cutting-edge technology to solve one of Canada’s biggest challenges, while creating high value jobs and strengthening our global competitiveness.”

— Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen

Project List

Factory 4.0: Robotics and Digitalization for Modular Wood Construction

Habitations Mont-Carleton Inc. (Carleton, Québec)

Société de Développement Angus (Montréal, Québec)

Provencher_Roy (Montréal, Québec)

L2C Experts-Conseils (Montréal, Québec)

Next Generation Rapid Modular Housing Facility (Ancaster, Ontario)

BECC Modular (Hamilton, Ontario)

Skye Automation Inc. (Stirling, Ontario)

Advanced Manufacturing for Affordable Home Building

Newton Group Ltd. (Guelph, Ontario)

Linamar Innovation Hub (Guelph, Ontario)

Home Opportunities Non-Profit Corporation (Toronto, Ontario)

Scaling Housing Supply Via Mass Timber Urban Housing Platforms (Toronto, Ontario)

Intelligent City (Vancouver, British Columbia)

RDH Building Science (Burnaby, British Columbia)

ABB Robotics Canada (Brampton, Ontario)

722 The Queensway Development GP Inc. (Toronto, Ontario)

Sakku Innovative Building Solutions (Arviat, Nunavut)

Sakku Properties Ltd. (Rankin Inlet, Nunavut)

Sakku Innovative Building Solutions (Rankin Inlet, Nunavut)

RG Solution (Saint-Romain, Québec)

Robotics for Scalable, Net-Zero Affordable Housing

CABN CO Ltd. (Brockville, Ontario)

Triweco North American Ltd. (Vancouver, British Columbia)

CABN Install (Brockville, Ontario)

GeoHome: Advanced Manufacturing of Geodesic Permanent Homes for Rapid Building

Arctic Acres (Portland, Ontario)

Ashgroup (Toronto, Ontario)

Advanced Digital Manufacturing for Mass Timber Construction

Serotiny Group (Toronto, Ontario)

Terrace Manor Limited (Toronto, Ontario)

Cube Building Systems (Brampton, Ontario)

Deploying Replicable Micro-Factories for Affordable Prefabricated Housing (Yukon)

DayLun (Toronto, Ontario)

Bathurst Developments (Toronto, Ontario)

Optimizing 3D Printing: Speed, Productivity & Sustainability with Smart Sensors

Giatec Scientific Inc. (Ottawa, Ontario)

Printerra Inc. (Markham, Ontario)

Controlled Offsite Manufacturing of SmartZone Prefabricated Modules (Ucluelet, BC)

IGV-Nexus (Vancouver, British Columbia)

Offsite Focus Consulting (Vancouver, British Columbia)

Changing Housing Construction Paradigms

SOKÏO Industrie (Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Québec)

Groupe Conseil Genius Inc. (Québec City, Québec)

Preverco (Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Québec)

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

