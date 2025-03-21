2025 Shareholders’ Meeting – Notice of publication of the preparatory documents

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with a share capital of €1,370,779,768

Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 21, 2025.

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May 7th, 2025

Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

The Capgemini SE Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 2 p.m. CET at Pavillon Gabriel, 5 avenue Gabriel, Paris (8th District). Documents and information relating to the General Meeting are available on the website of the Company: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2025-shareholders-meeting/.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be subject, in its entirety, of a live audiovisual broadcasting via the link above. A recording of the Shareholders’ Meeting will be available for consultation on the Company's website no later than seven (7) working days after the date of the Shareholders’ Meeting, and at least for the minimum legal and regulatory period from the date it is posted online.

The first Notice of Meeting (“Avis de réunion”), which includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors to this Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, was published in the BALO (“Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires”) dated March 21, 2025. It includes the instructions for participating and voting and is available online on the Company’s website (see link above).

The preparatory documentation relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be communicated or disclosed to shareholders as from today, according to the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

For more information, please don’t hesitate to contact your bank or Capgemini’s Shareholder Relations Department: actionnaires@capgemini.com.

