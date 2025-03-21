Silicone Fluids Market Global Forecast Report to 2032, with Profiles of DOW, Wacker Chemie, Elkem, KCC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. and more

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Fluids Market by Type, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the silicone fluids market by type (straight, modified), end-use industry (personal care & beauty, automotive & transportation, industrial, textiles, building & construction, others) and by region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the silicone fluids market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies, agreements, new product launches, acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the silicone fluids market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the silicone fluids market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The global silicone fluids market is projected to grow from USD 6.71 billion in 2024 to USD 10.03 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. Increasing demand from various industries such as automotive & transportation, personal care & beauty, industrial, textiles, etc., rapid technology development, and a growing focus on sustianability, the future of the silicone fluids in the coming years are promising.



End-use industries like cosmetics, automotive, construction, electronics, and healthcare are offering vast opportunities for market growth. The increased demand for silicone fluids anticipated from the personal care industry further enhances their application due to excellent spreadability and easy handling together with their smooth feel and water resistance, with consumers now switching to premium-grade skincare and haircare solutions. The automotive industry, on the other hand, has turned into a potential market for the application of silicone fluids with the inception of the EV era and the surging demand for specialized lubricants, thermal management solutions, and durable coatings.



Straight are projected to be the second largest segment by type in silicone fluids market



The straight type silicone fluids ranked second in the global silicone fluids market. It is due to its extensive demand in multiple end-use industries, such as personal care, automotive, construction, and electronics. The fluids with a highly pure silicone polymeric composition and no significant modification are characterized by high thermal stability, good lubricity, very low surface tension, and good water-repellent characteristics. Their capacity to retain viscosity over a broad temperature range renders them highly suitable for industrial lubricant applications, foaming agent applications, and as release agents in manufacturing.



Automotive & transportation is projected to be the second largest segment by end-use industry in silicone fluids market



The automotive and transportation industry was the second-largest contributor to the global silicone fluids market, on account of the increasingly high demand from end-users for performance-enhancing materials in vehicles, which result in greater durability, efficiency, and safety. Silicone fluids are becoming an important part of an automotive application due to their excellent thermal stability, lubrication properties, repellency to water, and resistance to chemicals.



The fluids thus used in automotive lubricants are said to be able to lessen frictional forces, increase fuel economy, and extend the life of vital parts in engines and transmissions as well as in braking systems. In terms of thermal management, silicone fluids are designed to work with coolants, heat transfer fluids, and dielectric fluids so that these vehicles-prevent overheating in internal combustion engines (ICEs), hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs). With the advent of both electric mobility and autonomous driving technologies, there is an increasing requirement for sophisticated silicone-based coatings, sealants, and insulating materials, in particular for their use in protecting the battery pack, sensors, and electronic control units (ECUs) from moisture and dust, as well as extreme temperatures.



North America counts for the second-largest share in silicone fluids market by region



Silicone fluids market in the North American region registered the second-highest share due to considerable demand from key industries such as automotive, personal care, construction, electronics, and healthcare. The growth of silicone fluids is economically bolstered by an established region-wide industrial base, technical advancement, and high consumer spending.



The majority of silicone fluids in North America are consumed by the U.S.A. owing to the high demand from the applications in the personal care and cosmetics market wherein silicone fluids are used extensively in formulating skin care, hair care, and make-up products, owing to properties such as smooth texture, excellent spreadability, and moisture retention. Also, with the booming automotive sector, particularly the growing focus on electric vehicle (EV) adoption, silicone fluids will find growing use in lubricants, coatings, and thermal management solutions.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Growth in automotive sector, high demand for silicone fluids in personal care & beauty industry, superior dielectic propertiers of silicone fluids), restraints (Stringent regulatory policies for silicone fluids, higher production cost of silicone fluids), opportunities (High potential in healthcare applications, development of bio-based silicone fluids), and challenges (Unpredictability of raw material prices).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the silicone fluids market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about profitable markets - the report analyses the silicone fluids market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the silicone fluids market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Elkem ASA (Norway), KCC Corporation (South Korea), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others in the silicone fluids market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Silicone Fluids Market

Silicone Fluids Market, by Type

Silicone Fluids Market, by End-use Industry

Silicone Fluids Market, by Type and Country

Silicone Fluids Market, by Key Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of Automotive Sector

High Demand for Silicone Fluids in Personal Care & Beauty Industry

Superior Dielectric Properties of Silicone Fluids

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Standards

Higher Production Cost of Silicone Fluids

Opportunities

High Potential in Healthcare Applications

Increasing Competition Among Market Players

Development of Bio-based Silicone Fluids

Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Case Study Analysis

Development of Low Platinum Reactive Curing Technology for Energy Conservation

Silicone Emulsion with Reduced Cyclic Siloxane

Silicone Oil Filtration in Particulate Matter and Water

Company Profiles

KCC Corporation

Dow

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Elkem Asa

Gelest Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Innospec Inc.

Ab Specialty Silicones

Cht Group

Clearco Products Co, Inc.

Brb International B.V.

Polytek Development Corporation

D R P Silicone

Supreme Silicones India Pvt. Ltd.

Sarex

Dongyue Group Ltd.

Wynca Group

Guangzhou Jointas Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Dayi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Adarsha

Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Hengda Chemical New Material Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd.

