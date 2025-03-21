Solving the Construction Crisis–The Future of Systems-Built Housing

Lake City, Colo., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The construction industry is at a breaking point. Labor shortages, skyrocketing costs, and stagnant productivity have created an urgent crisis—one that threatens the future of homebuilding.

Consider these alarming facts:

90% of builders reported shortages in framing crews and carpenters in 2022.

50% of contractors faced project delays due to workforce shortages.

The average construction worker is 42 years old, with only two new workers replacing every five who retire.

The industry needs 700,000 new workers each year just to meet demand—while the U.S. faces a 1.5 million home deficit.

Construction productivity has declined by 50% since 1968, while every other industry has become more efficient.

The industry cannot afford to keep doing things the old way. Advanced manufacturing and automated construction methods are no longer optional—they are the future. But history warns us of the challenges ahead: Katerra burned through $2+ billion before failing. Entekra, after $50 million in investment, shut down in 2023.

What must change for systems-built construction to finally succeed?

Join Sam Rashkin for this must-attend webinar on April 3 at 2 ET as we dive into:

The state of systems-built construction today

Key lessons learned from past failures

The strategies and innovations that will allow off-site construction to scale successfully

If you’re in homebuilding, development, or construction innovation, you can’t afford to miss this conversation. The future of housing depends on bold, strategic action—be part of the solution.

Register Now – Secure your spot today!

