Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Report 2025, with Profiles of Alivira Animal Health, Excel Industries, Ofichem Group, Jiangsu Lingyun Pharmaceutical Co., Suanfarma & more

The veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $7.46 billion in 2024 to $8.05 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising pet ownership, stringent regulatory standards, increased focus on animal nutrition, research and development investments, global economic growth.



The veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in personalized veterinary medicine, globalization and market expansion, focus on regulatory compliance, growing importance of animal welfare, advancements in drug delivery systems, rising demand for nutraceuticals.

Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in manufacturing processes, increasing outsourcing of API manufacturing, shift toward biotechnology-based APIs, digitalization and automation in manufacturing, globalization of the veterinary API market.



The rising number of pet owners is anticipated to drive the growth of the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market in the future. Pet owners are individuals who own or adopt pet animals and provide essential health services for them, thereby increasing the demand for veterinary drugs. For example, in 2022, Animal Medicines Australia, a non-governmental organization based in Australia, reported significant growth in pet ownership, with the number of pet owners reaching 28,730.8 in 2022, up from 39% in 2021. This marks a 24% increase, reflecting a strong upward trend in pet adoption and investment in care. The surge in pet ownership highlights the increasing popularity of pets in Australian households. Consequently, the growing number of pet owners is fueling the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market.



The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is expected to boost the growth of the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market moving forward. A zoonotic disease, or zoonosis, is an infectious disease that can be naturally transmitted between animals and humans. Veterinary APIs are utilized in the development of vaccines that prevent the transmission of zoonotic diseases from animals to humans. Additionally, the use of veterinary APIs can help mitigate antibiotic resistance, which is a significant concern in treating zoonotic diseases. For instance, in February 2023, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a U.S.-based independent, nonpartisan organization and think tank, reported that up to 75% of newly discovered or emerging infectious diseases (EIDs) and 60% of recognized infectious diseases have zoonotic origins. Zoonoses are responsible for 2.7 million human deaths and 2.5 billion cases of disease globally each year. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is driving the growth of the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market.



Product innovation is a significant trend gaining traction in the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing market. Key players in the industry are concentrating on developing innovative products to maintain their market positions. For example, in January 2022, Zoetis Inc., a U.S.-based company specializing in drugs for pets and livestock, announced the U.S. FDA approval of Solensia (frunevetmab injection) for managing osteoarthritis (OA) pain in cats. Solensia is the first injectable monoclonal antibody treatment for feline OA pain approved in the United States, functioning by targeting and neutralizing nerve growth factor (NGF), a primary contributor to pain in osteoarthritis.



Leading companies in the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing market are focused on establishing manufacturing plants for APIs to gain a competitive advantage. These facilities produce active pharmaceutical ingredients used in veterinary drug formulations. For instance, in October 2023, Stallen South Asia Private Limited, an India-based animal health company, launched and commenced operations at a new veterinary API facility for Halquinol, a non-antibiotic growth promoter from the hydroxyquinoline group. This product is a combination of 5-chloro-8-hydroxyquinoline, 5,7-dichloro-8-hydroxyquinoline, and 7-chloro-8-hydroxyquinoline. The facility produces Halquinol 98%, manufactured in accordance with British Pharmacopeia 1980 (BP 80) guidelines. Alongside the more common 60% and 12% formulations, Stallen can also offer 98% as a chemical API used in veterinary formulations and feed additives. Stallen aims to reduce the dependence on products sourced from China for the animal health industry by gradually introducing a diverse range of APIs from this facility.



Major companies operating in the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market are Alivira Animal Health Limited, Excel Industries Limited, Ofichem Group B.V., Jiangsu Lingyun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SUANFARMA S.A., NGL Fine-Chem Limited, FIS - Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A., Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Saneca Pharmaceuticals AS, Neuland Laboratories Limited, Divi's Laboratories Limited, Zoetis Inc., Grupo Indukern S.L., Sequent Scientific Limited, Chempro Pharma Private Limited, AMGIS Lifescience Ltd., Huvepharma AD, Vetpharma Animal Health S.L., Qilu Pharma Spain S.A., INDUKERN Chemie AG, Chemopharma S.A., Norbrook Laboratories Limited, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac S.A.



Markets Covered:

by Product: Antiparasitic; Anti-Infectives; Vaccines; NSAIDs

by Service Type: in House; Contract Outsourcing

by Synthesis Type: Chemical Based API; Biological API; Highly Potent API

Subsegments:

by Antiparasitic: Endectocides; Anthelmintics; Antiprotozoals

by Anti-Infectives: Antibiotics; Antifungals; Antivirals

by Vaccines: Inactivated Vaccines; Live Attenuated Vaccines; Recombinant Vaccines

by NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs): Non-Selective NSAIDs; COX-2 Inhibitors

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



