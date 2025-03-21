Microbiome Disease Pipeline Insight 2025: Over 180 Drugs in Development Across 140+ Companies

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025" drug pipeline report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 140+ companies and 180+ pipeline drugs in Microbiome Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Microbiome Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Microbiome Disease.



Microbiome Disease Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Microbiome Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, II/III I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Microbiome Disease Emerging Drugs

MaaT 013: MaaT Pharma

QBKPN: Qu Biologics

BMC128: Biomica Ltd.

SER-155: Seres Therapeutics

MVT-201: Micro Viable Therapeutics

Microbiome Disease: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Microbiome Disease drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Microbiome Disease



There are approx. 140+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Microbiome Disease. The companies which have their Microbiome Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, MaaT Pharma



The report covers around 180+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

MaaT Pharma

Qu Biologics

Biomica Ltd.

Seres Therapeutics

Micro Viable Therapeutics

Metagen Therapeutics, Inc

Microbiotica

Enterome

Azitra

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc

MaaT 013

QBKPN

BMC128

SER-155

MVT-201

MaaT03X

MGT-001

MGT-007

MB097

MB310

EO2463

ATR-12

ATR-04

VE202

VE303

VE707

