AI-TechHacks Launches Secure Platform to Hire a Hacker: Revolutionizing the Hacker-for-Hire Industry

New York, NY, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-Tech Hacks, a leading provider of professional and ethical hacking services, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary platform, offering businesses and individuals the ability to securely hire certified hackers for various cybersecurity needs. This new service promises to transform the hacker-for-hire industry, providing clients with a trustworthy, legally compliant, and secure way to access specialized hacking services.

In response to the growing need for cybersecurity experts in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, AI-Tech Hacks aims to provide a user-friendly, transparent, and reliable solution for clients seeking experienced ethical hackers. The platform connects customers with certified hackers specializing in a wide range of services, from penetration testing to data recovery, fraud detection, and much more. AI-Tech Hacks' platform addresses the escalating challenges posed by cyberattacks, data breaches, and unauthorized access, offering effective solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of each client.

“Our goal is to ensure that every individual and organization can access highly skilled professionals who are committed to ethical and legal standards,” said the CEO of AI-Tech Hacks, “Whether it's recovering lost data, securing online accounts, or protecting sensitive information, we’re here to provide the support needed to navigate the complexities of today’s digital threats. We believe in empowering our clients by offering them the best hackers in the field, vetted for their expertise and trustworthiness."

AI-Tech Hacks has been built with the mission of bringing professional ethical hackers into a secure and accessible environment. The platform ensures that all hired hackers follow strict ethical guidelines, adhere to legal compliance, and operate under a formal agreement, making it an ideal choice for both businesses and individuals. The platform offers an extensive range of specialized services, including:

Penetration Testing : Ethical hackers assess vulnerabilities in systems to prevent potential cyberattacks.

Data Recovery : Assistance with recovering lost or stolen data, including Bitcoin wallets and critical business files.

Social Media and Email Account Recovery : Helping users regain access to their social media or email accounts.

Fraud Detection and Prevention : Identifying and addressing fraudulent activities.

: Identifying and addressing fraudulent activities. Mobile Device Monitoring: Protecting devices and accounts from unauthorized access and breaches.

“The need for cybersecurity is more critical than ever. Hackers are now an essential part of any company's cybersecurity strategy,” said Steve Adams Chief Security Officer at AI-Tech Hacks. “Our platform ensures that businesses can access reliable and certified hackers who are committed to improving their security, detecting vulnerabilities, and mitigating risks. We are taking the guesswork out of the process, providing our clients with top-tier hackers who are not only experts but ethical professionals.”

The platform features an easy-to-use interface for customers, allowing them to find the right hacker based on their specific needs. Customers can browse through categories such as website hackers, email hackers, database hackers, and even blockchain hackers. Additionally, the platform offers a straightforward process to connect clients with the appropriate expert, ensuring transparency, reliability, and peace of mind.

AI-Tech Hacks also prioritizes the protection of sensitive information by ensuring that all transactions, communications, and engagements between clients and hackers are secure and confidential. Every engagement is governed by a formal agreement that outlines the scope of work, confidentiality measures, and the ethical standards to be followed.

“We want to make sure our clients feel safe and confident in our services,” added Pam Wallace, Head of Client Relations at AI-Tech Hacks. “The trust of our clients is the most important thing to us, and we are committed to building long-lasting relationships based on security, reliability, and ethical practices.”

About AI-Tech Hacks

AI-Tech Hacks is a professional and ethical hacker-for-hire platform that connects businesses and individuals with certified cybersecurity experts. With a commitment to excellence, ethical hacking, and legal compliance, AI-Tech Hacks provides secure, transparent, and customized solutions for a wide range of cybersecurity needs. The platform ensures that all hackers follow the highest ethical standards, making it a trusted partner for those seeking reliable and secure cybersecurity services.

For more information about AI-Tech Hacks or to hire a certified hacker, visit www.aitechhacks.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.