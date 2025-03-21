Dime Expands Lending Presence on Long Island

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced that it has hired Antonia (Toni) Badolato as Senior Vice President and Group Leader. Toni comes to Dime from M&T Bank where she held the position of Senior Vice President, Group Manager.

“I joined Dime given the organization’s commitment to growing their business lending presence. Dime’s ability to respond to customers quickly, combined with a flat organizational structure is a proven strategy for success. These qualities are key differentiators to win business and grow,” said Toni.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime said “Hiring Toni to help drive our growth in business lending is a win for Dime. Toni’s addition is another example of our commitment to our stated goal of diversifying our balance sheet and growing our market share.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.