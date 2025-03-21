Prosper Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGX) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Financing”) of common shares in the capital of the Company that will qualify as “flow-through shares” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Share”). The Financing will be completed in one or more tranches and consist of up to 5,000,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.10 per FT Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $500,000.

Prosper Gold expects to use the net proceeds from the Financing to fund exploration activities at the Company’s Cyprus Project.

Completion of the Financing is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: “ Peter Bernier ”

Peter Bernier

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Peter Bernier

President & CEO

Prosper Gold Corp.

Cell: (250) 316-6644

Email: Pete@ProsperGoldCorp.com

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts used herein refer to the law currency of Canada.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the FT Shares to be issued under the Financing, the use of proceeds from the Financing, the closing of the Financing including the satisfaction of closing conditions and the TSXV’s approval of the Financing. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, the Company’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

