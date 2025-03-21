Immuneering Corporation Announces Grant of Inducement Award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients, previously announced on March 20, 2025, that Igor Matushansky, M.D., Ph.D., was named Chief Medical Officer of the Company. In connection with the commencement of Dr. Matushanky’s employment, on March 21, 2025, Dr. Matushanky was granted an option to purchase 118,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock with a per share exercise price of $1.80, the closing trading price of the Company’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on March 21, 2025. The stock option was granted pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Employment Inducement Award Plan and was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors. The stock option has a ten-year term and vests (subject to Dr. Matushansky’s continued service to the Company through the applicable vesting dates) 25% on March 17, 2026 and the remaining 75% in substantially equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter, such that the stock option shall be fully vested and exercisable on March 17, 2029. The stock option was granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to Dr. Matushansky entering into employment with the Company.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve tolerability and expand indications to include RAS-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

