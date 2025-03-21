Federman & Sherwood Investigates Pennsylvania State Education Association for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Pennsylvania State Education Association (“PSEA”) for data breach. On or about July 6, 2024, PSEA experienced a security incident that impacted its network. PSEA immediately launched an investigation into the incident that was completed on February 18, 2025. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to the PSEA’s network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On March 17, 2025, PSEA filed a data breach notice with the Attorney General of Maine and began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.
The type of information potentially exposed includes:
- Date of Birth
- Account Number
- Account PIN
- Security Code
- Password and Routing Number
- Payment Car Number
- Payment Card PIN
- Payment Card Expiration Date
- Passport Number
- Taxpayer ID Number
- Username and Password
- Health Insurance Information
- Medical Information
- Social Security Number
- Driver’s License or State ID
The Pennsylvania State Education Association is the largest public-sector union in Pennsylvania.
