Federman & Sherwood Investigates Pennsylvania State Education Association for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Pennsylvania State Education Association (“PSEA”) for data breach. On or about July 6, 2024, PSEA experienced a security incident that impacted its network. PSEA immediately launched an investigation into the incident that was completed on February 18, 2025. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to the PSEA’s network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On March 17, 2025, PSEA filed a data breach notice with the Attorney General of Maine and began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Date of Birth

Account Number

Account PIN

Security Code

Password and Routing Number

Payment Car Number

Payment Card PIN

Payment Card Expiration Date

Passport Number

Taxpayer ID Number

Username and Password

Health Insurance Information

Medical Information

Social Security Number

Driver’s License or State ID



The Pennsylvania State Education Association is the largest public-sector union in Pennsylvania.

