ThinkCareBelieve: America Under Trump's Leadership, Week 9

Washington, DC, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve's Article on Trump's America, Week 9: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/03/21/america-under-trump-week-9/

ThinkCareBelieve has published a new article loaded with exciting new developments in America in this week of President Trump's Second Term in office. ThinkCareBelieve's article covers the announcement of the new F-47 fighter jet, which is a marvel in the latest man-machine capabilities and the ability to control unlimited drones. Also in ThinkCareBelieve's article is the White House St. Patrick's Day visit from Irish UFC Champion Conor McGregor who announced his run for the Irish Presidency this week. This article also covers a special visit to The Kennedy Center where President Trump made the announcement of the Declassification of the JFK Files.

ThinkCareBelieve's in-depth article on the JFK Unredacted File Release (article here) shows evidence that the CIA has been trying to keep hidden from the public for the past 60 years- one entity specifically that was the sole secret the CIA wanted to keep. Also documents showing the identity of a special CIA counterintelligence go-between that acted in the interest of another state. ThinkCareBelieve's two articles on Zionism here and here will help give background information.

Covered in the main article is also the controversy about Tren De Aragua Criminal Gang Members being sent to the U.S. by Venezuela and a report by Dr. Phil about this dangerous situation. Also in the article is how President Trump has brought in trillions of dollars in company investestments to make America a new superpower of manufacturing. The Declaration of Independence now hangs in the Oval Office and the article share a personal tour by President Trump. America will soon be thriving in the new Golden Age.





