RAM Photonics Industrial Launches Mass Production of 2D Fiber Arrays for AI and DC





ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAM Photonics Industrial, LLC, an innovation leader in automated photonics manufacturing, announces the launch of the Medusa™ Array product family. The scalable 2D fiber array, produced with submicron precision in a high-speed, fully automated manner, eliminates any need for manual assembly and testing. RAM introduces the first mass-produced optical interface that can be scaled beyond 1024 fiber ports with negligible insertion loss to meet next-generation requirements today. The family of products specifically addresses the need for high-volume, low-cost 2D optical-to-electronic interfaces in optical circuit switching (OCS) and co-packaged optics (CPO). In contrast to manually intensive photonics assembly, Medusa™ is produced using fully automated, high-yield production, thereby erasing the traditional barriers between the semiconductor and optics industries for the first time.

Artificial intelligence (AI), data center (DC), and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure expansion now critically depend on industry’s ability to mass-produce photonics-to-electronic CPO and OCS connectors. Medusa™ meets this need by epoxy-free integration of submicron-precision 2D fiber arrays and semiconductor or MEMS backplanes. RAM’s fully automated manufacturing allows customers to define an arbitrary interface geometry, custom collimation layer, and mixed fiber types, while guaranteeing the volume and cost structure traditionally associated with high-yield semiconductor production.

“RAM is proud to introduce the Medusa™ Array family of products to meet the growing photonic interface need in AI and DC infrastructure,” said John Marciante, CEO of RAM Photonics. “Our automated manufacturing platform ensures unmatched precision and industry record yields, positioning RAM as a leader in high-volume fiber interconnects.”

Visit RAM Photonic Industrial booth #3357 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco April 1–3 for more information on the Medusa Fiber Collimator Array and mass manufacturing capabilities.

