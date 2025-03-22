ExoraPad Presale Explodes, Targets A 10X Surge Upon Launch





CORK, Ireland, March 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExoraPad , the AI-powered IDO launchpad built exclusively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), is making waves with its ongoing presale. In just a matter of days, the presale has already surpassed over 70% of its softcap, highlighting significant investor confidence and setting the stage for exponential growth post-launch.

Early birds are racing to secure $EXP tokens at presale prices, anticipating massive returns upon exchange listings.

Why Investors Are Flocking to ExoraPad

ExoraPad has captured the XRP community’s attention with its unique value proposition: integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence to streamline fundraising and investment processes for top-tier blockchain projects, Real-World Assets (RWAs), and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).

Unlike traditional platforms, ExoraPad’s AI-driven analytics and automated due diligence significantly reduce investment risks, ensuring only the most credible and innovative projects reach its users.

Investors are particularly excited about the platform's robust capabilities in predictive modeling, market analytics, and fraud detection.

$EXP Poised for 10X Growth

Market experts are projecting a possible 10X surge in the $EXP token price upon its official listing.

ExoraPad is already positioned to experience significant demand on decentralized exchanges, setting the stage for a potentially explosive price rally.

The current presale pricing offers an attractive entry point for investors, but this opportunity is narrowing quickly as token availability decreases and demand escalates.

Driving Adoption with AI-Powered Innovations

ExoraPad is not just another crypto project; it’s a technological innovator poised to revolutionize the XRP blockchain space. The platform’s sophisticated AI-driven features provide investors and projects with unparalleled transparency, security, and efficiency.

By leveraging advanced algorithms to accurately evaluate project viability and potential.

ExoraPad is eliminating guesswork from the investment process. This approach has resonated strongly with crypto investors who prioritize both profitability and risk management.

How to Join the ExoraPad Presale

Joining the ExoraPad presale is straightforward:

Secure an XRP-Compatible Wallet: Ensure you have a non-custodial wallet capable of receiving XRP native tokens (e.g., Xaman, Trust Wallet, or Ledger).

Ensure you have a non-custodial wallet capable of receiving XRP native tokens (e.g., Xaman, Trust Wallet, or Ledger). Purchase XRP Tokens: Acquire XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Acquire XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit. Participate in the Presale: Visit the ExoraPad presale page ( https://exorapad.com/presale ), send your XRP tokens to the provided presale address, and secure your $EXP tokens.





All purchased tokens will be seamlessly airdropped to participants' wallets once the presale concludes, ensuring a frictionless experience for investors.

Act Now – The Clock is Ticking!

The ExoraPad presale is rapidly nearing completion, with over 70% of the softcap already secured. For investors seeking significant returns from a cutting-edge, AI-powered IDO platform, ExoraPad represents an opportunity not to be missed.

Join the growing community of investors who see ExoraPad as the future of secure, profitable blockchain investments on the XRP Ledger.

Visit the Official ExoraPad Links:

Website: https://exorapad.com

Presale: https://exorapad.com/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/exorapad

Documentation: https://docs.exorapad.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Exorapad

