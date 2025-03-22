PI Network & Dogecoin Investors Rush To XRPTurbo As Presale Raise Hits 50% Of Hardcap Ahead Of XRP Liquid Staking Launch

TALLINN, Estonia, March 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent volatility has shaken popular crypto tokens like PI Network ($PI) and Dogecoin ($DOGE).

With $PI dropping nearly 30% and $DOGE shedding around 5% of its value in just one week, investors are quickly shifting towards safer and potentially more profitable alternatives.

Amidst this uncertainty, a new blockchain disruptor, XRPTurbo ($XRT) , is swiftly becoming a haven for crypto investors seeking impressive returns and utility-driven innovation.

Why Investors Are Moving from PI and DOGE to XRPTurbo

Investors who had previously placed their bets on speculative tokens like PI Network and Dogecoin are now looking at more substantial, use-case-driven projects.

XRPTurbo is quickly emerging as one such attractive opportunity, especially due to its strong foundations and clear utility in the Ripple blockchain ecosystem.

Within just a few weeks of launching its presale on the XRP Ledger, XRPTurbo has successfully raised over 140,000 XRP in its ongoing presale, approaching nearly 50% of its ambitious hard cap goal.

This impressive traction demonstrates a rising tide of investor interest, particularly among XRP whales who recognize the immense potential of XRPTurbo's offerings.

XRPTurbo’s Groundbreaking Suite of DeFi Products for XRP Ledger

At the core of XRPTurbo’s rising popularity is its impressive suite of decentralized finance (DeFi) products uniquely designed for the XRP ecosystem.

This comprehensive platform includes:

Token Minting Engine: Allows for effortless creation of XRP-native tokens and NFTs without complex coding requirements, dramatically reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Liquid Staking Portal: Offers XRP holders a secure way to earn consistent APY rewards through an innovative Ce-DeFi model, enabling users to maintain liquidity while staking their XRP.

RWA and AI Agent Launchpad: This groundbreaking feature empowers real-world asset (RWA) projects and cutting-edge AI startups to launch seamlessly, backed by the vibrant XRP community’s support.

Together, these robust DeFi solutions position XRPTurbo as the premier hub for blockchain innovation and could revolutionize how DeFi operates within the XRP ecosystem.

The Utility of the XRT Token: Your Key to XRP’s Next Big Thing

Central to all XRPTurbo products is its native utility token— XRT . This token has multiple use cases within the platform, including:

Payment for minting tokens and NFTs at significantly reduced costs compared to traditional XRP Ledger methods.

Priority access to promising AI and RWA projects launching on XRPTurbo’s Launchpad.

Staking opportunities, where holders of both XRP and XRT tokens can stake through the Liquid Staking Portal and earn attractive APY rewards.

Given its extensive utility and critical role within the ecosystem, the demand for XRT tokens is rapidly increasing, making it an appealing asset for investors.

How to Join the XRPTurbo Presale Before It’s Too Late

With less than 7 days remaining until the presale concludes, the opportunity to acquire XRT tokens at the lowest valuation is rapidly closing.

It’s essential to act quickly, as the token’s listing price on exchanges after the presale is set to be 25% higher than the presale’s final determined price.

To participate in the presale:

Purchase XRP from an exchange and send to to an XRP-compatible wallet (We recommend Xaman Wallet)

Visit the official XRPTurbo presale page: xrpturbo.com/presale and click on Buy XRT token.

Copy the presale address and send your XRP contribution directly to the provided presale address

After the presale concludes, your purchased XRT tokens will be automatically distributed to your wallet.

Here’s a Guide on how to Buy XRT tokens .

XRPTurbo: Setting the Stage for XRP's Explosive Growth

Industry leaders have often cited XRP Ledger’s underutilized potential.

According to the project’s Roadmap , XRPTurbo aims to bridge this gap, transforming XRP into a bustling ecosystem filled with innovation, growth, and immense value creation.

With the XRPTurbo platform demo scheduled to release next week, excitement within the community is reaching a fever pitch.

Investors who act now stand to benefit greatly from XRPTurbo ’s powerful blend of utility, innovation, and immediate potential for substantial returns.

Join the Xrpturbo telegram community to stay updated on the latest announcements.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of XRP’s most significant growth opportunity in years.

