HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Celebrates Apprentice School Graduates

PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division celebrated its newest class of apprentice graduates during a ceremony at the shipyard today. The event recognized the hard work and dedication of the graduates who have completed the three-to four-year program combining classroom instruction with hands-on shipbuilding experience.

Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette provided remarks at the ceremony and praised the graduates for their commitment and contribution to the company’s shipbuilding legacy.

“Completing the Ingalls apprentice program is no small feat and it reflects years of dedication, hard work and persistence,” Blanchette said. “The training our apprentices received wasn’t just about mastering skills like welding and fitting — it was about building the foundation for a career that will shape the future of this country and carry forward the legacy of excellence at Ingalls. Congratulations to this year’s apprentice graduates. Your work is strengthening national security, protecting lives and making history.”

Photo accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-celebrates-apprentice-school-graduates/.

The Ingalls Shipbuilding apprentice program is a competitive workforce development initiative designed to prepare future shipbuilders through specialized training in one of 15 registered Department of Labor apprentice programs. Since its inception in 1952, the program has produced more than 4,000 graduates who have gone on to support operations at Ingalls Shipbuilding and currently has over 600 students enrolled in the program.

Among this year’s graduates was Overall Apprentice of the Year Cody Gildea, who has been training as an outside machinist.

Reflecting on his experience in the program, Gildea shared, “I’ve always enjoyed working with my hands and building things, and so having the opportunity to train as an outside machinist in the main engine area of the ship has been a great fit for me. The apprentice program has allowed me to experience different departments, develop my skills, and take pride in knowing that the work I do will help build the ships that will one day protect our country.”

Upon entering the program, apprentices earn competitive wages and receive a comprehensive benefits package. This allows them to receive an education, build work ethic, gain experiences, and develop into world-class journeymen of their crafts.

As the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi, Ingalls Shipbuilding has designed, built and maintained amphibious ships, destroyers and cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard for over 85 years. The Ingalls Apprentice School programs are recognized as the backbone of Ingalls’ well-trained workforce and many graduates have gone on to hold positions from pipe welders to senior executives.

