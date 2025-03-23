SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Target

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Target To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Target Corporation (“Target” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TGT) and reminds investors of the April 1, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Target failed to warn investors of risks associated with its mandates regarding its ESG/DEI initiatives. Target’s stock price was artificially inflated as a result, and its Board members secured re-election, causing additional damages.

On August 16, 2023, during Target’s Q2 2023 earnings report, Target revealed that the Campaign had harmed the Company’s earnings and other financial metrics. From the day prior to the Q2 2023 earnings report release, August 15, 2023, to October 6, 2023,

Target’s stock fell from closing prices of $125.05 to $105.01 per share.

The risks associated with the Campaign further materialized on November 20, 2024 when Target announced that its GAAP-adjusted earnings per share were $1.85, compared with $2.10 in the same quarter of 2023, a decline of 11.9%.

This news caused Target’s stock to fall from a close of $156 on November 19, 2024 to a close of $121.72 on November 20, 2024, a decline of 22%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

