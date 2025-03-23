SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Semtech

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In Semtech To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Semtech between August 27, 2024 and February 7, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Semtech Corporation (“Semtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMTC) and reminds investors of the April 22, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) that, as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; (4) that, as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 7, 2025, after the market closed, Semtech revealed that CopperEdge sales would not “ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026.” Based on “feedback from a server rack customer” and “discussions with end users of the server rack platform,” the Company would implement certain “rack architecture changes.” As a result, the Company expected CopperEdge sales to be “lower than the Company’s previously disclosed floor case estimate of $50 million.”

On this news, Semtech’s stock price fell $16.91, or 31%, to close at $37.60 per share on February 10, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Semtech’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Semtech Corporation class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/SMTC or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c96193e-9e8a-4e5d-878a-3e41b441e24a