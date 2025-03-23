Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against TFI International Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2025

NEW YORK, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) (“TFI” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased securities between April 26, 2024, and February 19, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investors who incurred losses during this period are encouraged to contact the firm before the lead plaintiff deadline on May 13, 2025.

Allegations Against TFI International

According to the complaint, the lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, the Company and its executives made false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose key information, including:

Declining customer retention among small and medium-sized businesses , resulting in lower revenue for TForce Freight.

, resulting in lower revenue for TForce Freight. Increasing cost management challenges , which negatively impacted the company’s largest business segment.

, which negatively impacted the company’s largest business segment. Overall profitability declines due to these issues.

due to these issues. Misleading statements regarding the company’s business outlook and performance.

When the true details emerged, the lawsuit alleges that investors suffered financial damages.

Investor Action and Contact Information

Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and experienced losses may request to be appointed as the lead plaintiff in the case by the May 13, 2025 deadline.

To learn more about your rights or to discuss the case, please contact Greg Stone:

