Solana’s First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan , Solana’s first meta-decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, is today announcing the beta launch of its platform, initially providing private access to a select number of participants.

Titan’s meta aggregation positions itself as the layer above DEX aggregators, like Jupiter or DFlow, meaning it collects all DEX aggregator quotes and routes the end user to the best one with zero fees. This ensures the user has access to all on-chain liquidity, as well as the entire set of available algorithms based on their trading profile.

In addition to meta aggregation, Titan has also developed its own proprietary algorithm called Talos that outperforms competitors 80% of the time. Titan deploys unique mathematical models not yet used within the Solana ecosystem that allocate routes to basis point precision, a vast improvement over current industry standards on Solana, as well as combing through significantly more liquidity sources with optimal capital allocation.

One of the biggest drawbacks of on-chain swaps is that a user typically receives a quote before executing, which takes around 10 seconds or 25 Solana blocks. This means the quote is fairly outdated by the time it is executed.



Titan solves this issue. In order to fairly compare options, quoted routes are continuously re-evaluated, giving users an up-to-date view of how well their quote performs. This effectively results in a real-time stream of current pricing data.



Chris Chung, CEO and co-founder of Titan, says: “Titan’s aim is to provide DeFi traders with the best possible prices while abstracting away the complexity involved. Today, crypto trading lags behind traditional markets in its order placement design. Transaction signing typically takes 10-12 seconds, creating a huge lag and opening the door to MEV bots to exploit this inefficiency. It’s time for us to upgrade our infrastructure and close this gap, and that’s what Titan is designed to do.”



Titan raised $3.5 million in a September 2024 pre-seed fundraising round, backed by Round13 Digital Asset Fund and Beluga Labs.



About Titan

Titan is Solana’s first Meta DEX Aggregator – a swap platform that leverages its own router along with the quotes of all other aggregators in the ecosystem to provide the best possible prices at all times. Battle-tested and proven during times of extremely high trading volumes, Titan’s proprietary algorithm consistently outperforms competitors 80% of the time. Its mission is to ensure that its users always get the lowest slippage and the best price, regardless of the trading environment, supporting the forthcoming mass adoption of crypto on the Solana blockchain.

To learn more about Titan, users can visit https://titandex.io/

Contact

Managing Director

Anna Fedorova

Block3 PR

anna@block3.pr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f49cf41b-c7fc-4154-a9c6-68eab5ddd69f