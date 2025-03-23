Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Appointment of Director

Dubai, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") announces the appointment of David Warwick to its board of directors. Mr. Warwick has over 15 years’ experience in investment advisory, capital markets, corporate finance, commercial, strategy, and leadership. In addition, Mr. Warwick has longstanding experience in the oil and gas and shipping sectors including a decade working with the drilling contractor Seadrill in a variety of senior commercial and finance related roles. Mr. Warwick is currently the founder and principal of Artemis Investments LLC, a Dubai based entity involved in strategic investment opportunities and capital market transactions.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com

