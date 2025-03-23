Crypto Whales Are Watching These 3 Altcoins – Should You Buy In Too Before the Charts Reset

PANAMA CITY, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LF Labs token has captured significant attention this week as whale activity drives its price up by 13.37%, with trading volume spiking to $13.33 million. This surge has fueled speculation about the token's potential for continued growth, as it outperforms many Ethereum-based alternatives. With increasing listings on major exchanges like Gate.io and MEXC, alongside its strong performance in DeFi markets, LF Labs is quickly emerging as a top pick for investors. As the $LF token gains momentum, crypto whales are signaling that it could be the next big breakout altcoin of 2025. Investors seeking to explore next-generation altcoins should keep a close eye on LF Labs as it positions itself for even greater potential in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) continue to attract whale interest, reinforcing the growing momentum in decentralized finance (DeFi) markets.

Uniswap (UNI) Gains Momentum as Whale Confidence Grows

Uniswap's platform has received substantial investment from whales which resulted in a 3900% increase in large holder netflow within a seven-day period. The market has shown an optimistic shift through heavy investor participation in UNI's value potential at a time of general market instability. The dollar value of tokens decreases as retail traders buy into the market thus reinforcing price stability.





UNI Large Holders Netflow. Source: IntoTheBlock

Market participants follow UNI's performance because its decentralized exchange features continue to retain value through changing market conditions along with rising decentralized exchange requirements. The whale-led whale purchase demonstrates market positivity and expert analysts predict a temporary price increase. Lengthy investor interest in this pattern suggests the token will surpass comparable assets when moving forward in trading sessions.

The increase in transactions from large wallets serves as an essential sign for potential UNI price appreciation while it captures investor attention regarding decentralized finance technologies. The combination of enhanced trading volume along with depleted availability creates conditions that could draw new investor interest in UNI. Core DeFi protocol exposure has attracted investors because of UNI's improving conditions.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Rises as Meme Coin Activity Grows

Previously dormancy-based wallets that contained significant amounts of CAKE have recently increased their activity measurements on PancakeSwap. A remarkable acquisition of 101 million CAKE tokens worth more than $250 million during the last 24 hours by whales has sparked inquiries about an upcoming strong return. The market interest in the token grows because BNB Chain has demonstrated increased meme coin trading volume.

DEX users find PancakeSwap more attractive because decentralized trading platforms experience rising popularity enabling CAKE to become a leading selection for active virtual currency traders. The activity has established a conducive market condition that suggests CAKE may recover its value in upcoming days. Analysts observe investors showing more enthusiasm since major investors actively purchased tokens.





CAKE Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment

Persistent accumulation could give CAKE the chance to break out of its falling trend, which would then entice retail buyers to join. The Binance ecosystem depends on the token because it provides its users with both trading flexibility and increased liquidity. According to market analysts, short-term profitability becomes possible through sustained whale purchases.

LF Labs ($LF) Emerges as the Top Pick Among Crypto Whales

LF Labs’ $LF token leads whale interest this week with a 13.37% daily price jump, now trading at $0.0007578. The token’s market activity reached high levels when trading volume reached $13.33 million which elevated its volume-to-market-cap ratio to 579.58%. These figures confirm crypto whale confidence in LF Labs’ future performance and fundamentals.





Source: CoinMarketCap

The performance of the $LF token reached 121.90% during the past week, surpassing numerous Ethereum-based tokens in the market. 3 billion tokens presently circulate under a $6.24 million market capitalization, which indicates robust development possibilities for LF Labs. A valuation analysis of $20.80 million demonstrates major potential growth because the total possible supply of tokens surpasses current circulation levels.

Several whale investors purchase $LF due to its cheap entry point, fast trading growth, Gate.io listing, and valuable practical applications. LF Labs has also introduced tailored liquidity solutions, 24/7 support, and global partnerships with over 700 projects. LF Labs represents a partnership between Alliance DAO Crypto Fund and passes the Certik audit standard while integrating innovation and transparent practices.

The company known as Lovely Finance transitioned to LF Labs and delivered better brand recognition through solid building blocks and strengthened alliances. The company operates as a central DeFi growth engine through its distinctive market-making strategy and solutions that enhance scalability within Web3 ecosystems. The multiple cryptocurrency exchanges where LF Labs lists enhance both accessibility and liquidity because of growing interest from traders.

Users who wish to trade LF Labs tokens can do so through Gate.io, HTX BitMart, and MEXC platforms. The project's mission for a data-powered Web3 integration remains strong while LF Labs advances its worldwide expansion. People looking to invest in next-generation altcoins should consider LF Labs because its prospects are unmatchable before crypto price charts restructure.

