SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FNA, AVTE, RSLS on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA)’s sale to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. for $13.00 per share in cash. Paragon 28 shareholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $1.00 per share in cash if certain revenue milestones are achieved. If you are a Paragon 28 shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE)’s merger with Jade Biosciences. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Aerovate stockholders are expected to own approximately 1.6% of the combined company. If you are an Aerovate shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)’s merger with Vyome Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the Proposed Transaction, ReShape shareholders will own approximately 11.1% of the combined company immediately following the closing of the merger, subject to adjustment based on ReShape’s actual net cash at closing compared to a target net cash amount of $5 million. If you are a ReShape shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

