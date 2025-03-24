BAK Battery Launches New Tabless 30D Product: Cylindrical Batteries Accelerate Entry into the Tabless Era

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the energy sector rapidly transitions towards cleaner, low-carbon, and more efficient solutions, cylindrical batteries have emerged as indispensable "energy capsule" in modern society, with end-user products demanding ever-more stringent battery performance. Recently, BAK Battery officially launched its tabless 18650 D-series products, bringing a comprehensive upgrade in performance and setting a new benchmark for user experience.

The 18650 battery has a wide range of applications, especially in the field of power tools. With increasingly complex operational demands, the BAK Tabless 18650-30D Battery, featuring six major features—high safety, high power, long endurance, long cycle life, fast charging, and wide temperature range—delivers exceptional performance that outperforms traditional products, setting the standard for improving the end-user experience.





The BAK Tabless 18650-30D Battery boasts an internal resistance of less than 5mΩ, with a 100% increase in discharge capability. It supports continuous discharge up to 60A and can handle a maximum pulse discharge of 120A for 10 seconds, effortlessly tackling even the most extreme and complex tasks. With a high capacity of 3.0Ah and an energy density of up to 250Wh/Kg, it supports continuous discharge of 30A, resulting in a 30% increase in runtime. Additionally, the new product excels in cycle life, supporting 8A charging and 30A discharging, with a remarkable 600 cycles—doubling its previous performance. In terms of charging speed, it takes just 9 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%, a 200% improvement that significantly enhances work efficiency. Furthermore, this product can discharge in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 80°C, demonstrating its adaptability to a broader temperature range.

As early as 2019, BAK began its strategic development of tabless technology. In 2021, BAK took the lead in China by launching the tabless 4680 large cylindrical battery, followed by the release of the tabless 2170 D-series small cylindrical battery in 2024. With the introduction of the tabless 18650 D-series, BAK has now officially established a full product matrix covering the 18-series, 21-series, and 46-series tabless batteries.

By deeply investing in cylindrical battery technology, BAK is poised to leverage the formidable advantages of its tabless product matrix to meet the diverse battery performance demands across various application scenarios, accelerating the expansion of its vision for smart living.

Media Contact:

Company: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Chen Chen

E-mail: cchen@bak.com.cn

Website: www.bakpower.com

Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5baad788-8316-461a-9dbd-fde4217e7879