Nace.AI Emerges from Stealth with MetaModel, an AI System That Generates Task-Specific Models for Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nace.AI, an AI company pioneering precision-driven enterprise models, has emerged from stealth with $5 million in funding led by General Catalyst. Founded by experts from Google, Meta, and the University of Toronto, Nace.AI moves beyond one-size-fits-all AI with MetaModel 1—an advanced system that dynamically generates small, task-specific models, offering enterprises a more reliable, efficient, and adaptable alternative to traditional large language models.

Current language models often produce unreliable results, lack alignment with business processes, and struggle to integrate with dynamic workflows. A recent survey revealed that 74% of companies face difficulties scaling AI solutions from pilot projects to full-scale implementations, highlighting the challenges in achieving widespread AI adoption.

MetaModel 1 addresses these challenges with task-specific models that:

Deliver precision — Infusing industry-specific terminology, company lexicons, and workflow intelligence directly into the model.

— Infusing industry-specific terminology, company lexicons, and workflow intelligence directly into the model. Ensure compliance and accuracy — Tailored for regulatory, operational, and governance requirements.

— Tailored for regulatory, operational, and governance requirements. Optimize efficiency — Lightweight models, enabling smooth performance on cost-effective hardware, including CPUs, without compromising precision.

— Lightweight models, enabling smooth performance on cost-effective hardware, including CPUs, without compromising precision. Offer flexible deployment options — Supporting on-prem, cloud, and edge environments.

“AI should work for enterprises, not the other way around," said Dos Baha, CEO of Nace.AI. "Our MetaModel shapes AI around your business—task-specific and policy-aligned."

NAVI (Nace Verification Intelligence) is Nace.AI’s first product, an AI Agent for Audit and Compliance, leveraging a task-specific pack of models powered by MetaModel 1, delivers real-time insights by detecting risks, discrepancies, and compliance violations, with early adopters already seeing meaningful results.

Musheer Alambath, VP Internal Audit at Mountain America Credit Union, a leading national credit union, highlights NAVI’s real-world impact: “Nace.AI is one of the first GenAI companies in the market capable of tackling the complexities of credit loan applications—with the ability to validate them against internal policies and external regulations. Beyond risk detection, it delivers explainable recommendations to strengthen operations and regulatory compliance, supporting Internal Audit, Risk Management, and QA/Loan Review functions in becoming more efficient and impactful.”

“Most AI systems rely on a single massive LLM with layers of prompt engineering,” said Zhanibek Datbayev, CTO of Nace.AI. “We take a different approach—our MetaModel adopts a microservices-like design, dynamically generating task-specific small language models for precise, efficient AI agents.” This modular structure enables AI to seamlessly integrate into enterprise ecosystems, enhancing adaptability and control.

Real-world adoption proves MetaModel’s shift from experimental AI to an enterprise-grade engine—delivering measurable business impact through compliance-driven intelligence and operational efficiency.

Early results demonstrate MetaModel 1’s ability to deliver exceptional performance in instruction-following tasks, surpassing much larger models like GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3, and O3-Mini. These results highlight MetaModel 1 as a powerful solution for enterprises seeking precise, efficient, and adaptable AI models.





MetaModel 1 Surpasses GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3, and O3-Mini in Precision and Efficiency

Early results demonstrate MetaModel 1’s ability to deliver exceptional performance to target SLMs in instruction-following tasks, surpassing much larger models like GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3, and o3-mini.

Key Highlights:

Higher Accuracy: MetaModel 1 achieved a score of 0.8709 , outperforming GPT-4o ( 0.7758 ), DeepSeek-V3 ( 0.5413 ), and o3-mini ( 0.6110 ).

MetaModel 1 achieved a score of , outperforming GPT-4o ( ), DeepSeek-V3 ( ), and o3-mini ( ). Smaller Yet Stronger: Despite being 25 times smaller , MetaModel 1 consistently delivers superior results.

Despite being , MetaModel 1 consistently delivers superior results. Precision in Execution: While other models struggled with formatting errors and incorrect outputs , MetaModel 1 maintained accuracy and reliability.

While other models struggled with and , MetaModel 1 maintained accuracy and reliability. Adaptive and Efficient: MetaModel 1 enables faster model adaptation to diverse enterprise tasks, ensuring seamless integration with business needs.

These results highlight MetaModel 1 as a powerful solution for enterprises seeking precise, efficient, and adaptable AI models.

“Our vision is to build trustworthy AI systems that run companies,” Baha asserts. “This is just the first phase.” Early successes—such as cutting costs tenfold and detecting elusive violations—signal a transformative future where AI precisely aligns with business priorities.

“At General Catalyst, we back founders who are reshaping industries,” says Quentin Clark, Managing Director at General Catalyst. "Nace.AI's MetaModel platform can empower an enterprise to apply AI to their specific environment and needs, delivering precision and efficiency for the task at hand."

Expanding beyond audit and compliance, Nace.AI’s MetaModel is targeting healthcare, manufacturing, insurance and supply chain, optimizing billing, procurement, and reporting with precision.

About Nace.AI

Founded in spring of 2024 by developers, researchers, and entrepreneurs from Google, Meta, and the University of Toronto, Nace.AI emerged from a shared vision to solve a critical challenge: enterprises struggling to adapt generic AI models to their specific needs. We understood this wasn’t just a technical challenge—it was a trust issue. Enterprises needed more than just powerful AI; they needed AI they could trust and rely on. Our mission is to deliver that — boosting their productivity and driving business success. Please join us in this mission.

Contact:

pr@nace.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8842ed83-ef88-4df4-84ba-e15480472152