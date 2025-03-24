Ontex Group NV announces the launch of a cash tender offer for up to €400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding €580,000,000 3.500% senior notes due 2026

Regulated information

Aalst, Belgium, March 24, 2025 – Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) ("Ontex" or the "Offeror") announces today an invitation to holders of its outstanding €580,000,000 3.500% senior notes due 2026 (ISIN: BE6329443962/Common Code: 236126102) (the "Notes") to tender up to €400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of such Notes for purchase by Ontex for cash (such invitation, the "Offer"). Holders of the Notes can find more information in the launch announcement which is available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange through the following link https://www.luxse.com/security/BE6329443962/339516 (the "Launch Announcement").

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to satisfaction (or waiver) of the conditions (including, but not limited to, the New Financing Condition and the General Conditions (each as defined in the Launch Announcement)) described in the tender offer memorandum dated March 24, 2025 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror in connection with the Offer, and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below, as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. For detailed terms of the Offer, please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Concurrently with the Offer, Ontex also intends to issue a series of new senior notes (the "New Notes"), subject to market conditions.

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby, feminine and adult care products, both for retailers and the healthcare sector. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,000 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

