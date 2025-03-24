21Shares expands European footprint with new listings on Nasdaq Stockholm

Zurich, March 24, 2025 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the listing of three of its leading ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm, further expanding the firm’s European footprint. The newly listed products include the 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC), the 21Shares Solana Staking ETP (ASOL), and the 21Shares XRP ETP (AXRP).

With over $7.5 billion in assets under management and listings on 11 major exchanges, including Nasdaq, Euronext Amsterdam, and SIX Swiss Exchange, 21Shares continues to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital asset markets.

The Nordic market has seen significant growth in crypto investment demand, and as a market leader in Europe, 21Shares is strengthening its presence by offering CBTC – one of Europe’s most cost-effective Bitcoin ETPs – alongside the largest Solana staking ETP in the region, and XRP. These listings underscore 21Shares’ commitment to providing European investors with transparent and regulated access to cryptocurrencies.

21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC) offers 100% physically-backed exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and features one of the lowest management fees available at just 0.21%.

21Shares Solana Staking ETP (ASOL) provides physically-backed exposure to Solana, capturing staking yields for enhanced returns while tapping into blockchain innovations across gaming, finance, and identity protection.

21Shares XRP ETP (AXRP) is fully backed by XRP, offering investors transparent and regulated exposure to XRP's critical role in cross-border payments.

“As institutional adoption of cryptoasset ETPs accelerates and regulatory clarity strengthens across Europe, we remain committed to expanding our product offerings to meet growing investor demand,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares. “This year represents a breakthrough moment for crypto in Europe, with increasing confidence driven by the MiCA regulatory framework and a significant rise in institutional participation. Our presence on Nasdaq Stockholm reflects our ambition to simplify crypto investing for European investors.”

“The demand for ETPs is growing, and we are happy to see 21Shares expanding their offering,” added Helena Wedin, Head of ETF and ETP, European Markets at Nasdaq. “As the market for crypto ETPs continues to expand, we are pleased to provide investors with more locally listed, cost-efficient, and innovative products.”





About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world’s first and largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products. We were founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. In 2018, 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP, and we have a six-year track-record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most-liquid securities exchanges globally. In addition to our six-year track record, 21Shares offers investors best-in-class research and unparalleled client service.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com.





